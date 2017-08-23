Trending
Tay Tay Tweets

9 things America has learned about Taylor Swift’s surprise (and typographically frightening) new album

By
5 hours ago

Earlier this week, the social media accounts of Taylor Swift went DARK, went PITCH BLACK, temporarily FELL OFF THE EDGE OF THE INTERNET, because we live in a glorious moment in the collective human experience where someone not tweeting for like three days is cause for significant alarm. Happily, our dark times are over, for the mystery of Taylor Swift’s Comms Team Not Using Its Phones for a Little Bit has been solved: Swift is releasing a new album, it’s called Reputation, it’s out November 10th, and I think I speak for all of us when I say: Wait, November 10th, like in three months November 10th? Three solid months of Taylor Swift internet hot takes, all autumn long? Awesome.

Before those kick in (checks Twitter, they’ve already kicked in, nevermind), let’s take a moment to dissect T-Swift’s announcements in such a way that our ironic detachment doesn't at all mask legitimate excitement at the prospect of new Tay Tay music and we don't even know why you brought it up, stop looking at us like that.

1. Wait, you can make your social media accounts vanish? The amount of money I would pay to have this power over other people’s accounts is legitimately troubling. (First up: Phil Mickelson. He knows why.)

2. The album is called Reputation, indicating that it will probably be about the exhausting tabloidery surrounding Swift’s personal life, which is great, because people really love to hear about the problems of famous people, particularly those who date each other. How’s Steve Mnuchin’s wife today, has anybody checked on her, is she still keeping Kansas alive with her taxes?

3. Reputation looks SERIOUS. Exceedingly serious. Not that 1989 wasn’t serious, but the vast bulk of its serious emotions seemed directed at gentlemen who could use a comb. This is all black and white and stuff.

4. The promotional blitz has kicked off with a cryptic video of a snake, indicating that Swift is either preparing a venomous strike at her enemies or sending a coded message to Cobra Commander. (“ARM THE H.I.S.S. TANKS, WE INVADE THE U.S.S. FLAGG AT DAWN.”)

5. You may remember the Reputation font from Nas’s Illmatic, the original draft of the Magna Carta and 85% of the tattoos you saw at Myrtle Beach this year.

6. You know what audiences really love? When pop singers, even those as thoughtful and respected as Swift, turn the lens on themselves. The music world is still talking about how much it adored that Katy Perry album.

7. The album cover is loaded with fake-gossipy newspaper headlines, which is absolutely fantastic news for the newspaper industry. Seriously what could possibly be a stronger free-PR windfall than appearing on the cover of a Taylor Swift album? THIS IS YOUR TIME TO SHINE, PRINT MEDIA. Ugh, if this got here faster maybe we could save the Village Voice.

8. How in the wide world of sports do you keep a copy of an album off the internet for three months? Does this thing exist only on Maxell tapes? Is this like that Wu-Tang album where there’s only one copy in existence, and it’s in some vault buried in the Earth’s mantle? Announcing this three months out is like me asking my kids to carry drinks to the living room: It’s possible it could work, but the chances are very high that someone will screw some s**t up.

9. Regardless of how the album is, or what it’s about, Swift has already scored two major coups in today’s announcement: 1. Creating a significant amount of internet buzz and 2. Spending at least one whole day not on Twitter.

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Tay Tay Tweets

9 things America has learned about Taylor Swift’s surprise (and typographically frightening)...

5 hours ago
FedEx Cup

Hideki Matsuyama has a perfectly good reason for why his marriage was a secret

5 hours ago
The Loop

Rory McIlroy shares some deep thoughts about the McGregor-Mayweather fight

6 hours ago
Ew Gross

Starbucks’ new sushi burrito sounds like how zombie outbreaks start

6 hours ago
Working a Double

This English soccer club used their social media guy as a sub...and still won

8 hours ago
Freedom Fighters

It looks like Ivan Drago is preparing for a return to the ring

10 hours ago
Future Stars

Watch a Little League home run legend hit one out of a Major League ballpark

11 hours ago
NBA

The biggest loser of the Kyrie Irving—Isaiah Thomas trade? The NBA 2K18 cover

11 hours ago
Hidden Talents

Louis Oosthuizen explains how that fantastic viral video of him lip-syncing came to be

August 22, 2017
Drink Up

Ranking every 2017 Bud Light NFL team can

August 22, 2017
The Iceman

Henrik Stenson continues to be the man, makes hilarious press conference sex joke

August 22, 2017
The Grind

The PGA Tour's day of reckoning, another amateur golf controversy, and Rickie Fowler takes...

August 22, 2017
Personal Wellness

12 easy ways to tell if you were blinded by the eclipse

August 22, 2017
Retina TKO

The sports world stared straight into the eclipse and the eclipse stared back

August 21, 2017
Living on a Prayer

A-Rod and J-Lo working out to Bon Jovi is the 80s training montage you didn’t know you needed

August 21, 2017
Goodell 2020

5 more years! What to expect from Roger Goodell’s new contract

August 21, 2017
Bad Playlists

Which of these songs is the worst pick for your funeral?

August 21, 2017
Viral Videos

This golf towel trick shot will blow your mind

August 21, 2017
Related
Golf InstructionTip Plus - Jim Flick: Save Your Speed For Impact
Golf InstructionFix The Chipping Yips
Golf InstructionJim Flick: 'Tie' Your Knee To Your Arm
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection