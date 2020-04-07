2020 Masters2 hours ago

2020 Masters field set, with winners from golf's restarted 2020 season earning invite to 2021 tournament

By
Cliff Hawkins

The 2020 Masters will not be played until November. However, the list of tournament invitees has been set.

First reported by the Golf Channel's Will Gray, a spokesperson for Augusta National Golf Club confirmed to Golf Digest Tuesday that "the field has been finalized for the intended 2020 Masters." Ninety-six players have been invited to play in the tournament, up from 87 players in 2019.

Historically, one of the final ways to qualify for the Masters was via the Official World Golf Ranking top 50, with the cutoff coming two weeks before the tournament. Given this year's postponement, the 2020 Masters will invite those in the current OWGR top 50, which have been frozen since March 17. Four players have qualified solely because of their position in the frozen rankings: Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler, Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Graeme McDowell.

However, players who win a PGA Tour event in the summer and fall of the restarted season will not earn an invitation to the 2020 tournament. The restrictions also apply to other Masters qualification avenues—such as finishing in the top four at the U.S. Open or PGA Championship, or reaching the Tour Championship. Instead, those players will earn a bid to golf's most exclusive major in 2021.

The 2020 Masters is scheduled to begin the week of Nov. 9. The entire field can be found on Augusta National's website.

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursNew November dates for the Masters gives locals hop…
Golf News & Tours2020 Masters field set, with winners from golf's re…
Golf News & ToursWhat's in a name? At the Masters, more than you kno…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved