2020 Genesis Invitational Tee Times, viewer's guide

Back in action, Tiger Woods isn't just the host of this week's Genesis Invitational, he's seeking a record-breaking 83rd victory on the PGA Tour in the tournament. This will be Woods' third start of the 2019-'20 tour season after a win at the Zozo Championship last October and a T-9 finish at the Farmers Insurance Open in January. A year ago, Woods finished T-15 at Genesis. Of all of the courses in which Woods has played at least four times during his professional career, Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif., is the only place where he hasn't won.

This is the first year that the tournament will be played as an invitational , with 120 players teeing off this week. J.B. Holmes is the defending champion. Last year, he won by one stroke over Justin Thomas after shooting a final round.

Along with Woods and Holmes, this is looking to be a pretty stacked field, including the top five players in the world—Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Thomas, and Dustin Johnson—and nine of the top 10 (the only one missing is Webb Simpson).

This year's winner will collect 500 FedEx Cup points and a $1.674 million cut of the $9.3 million purse.

TV Schedule

Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 2-6 p.m. EST. On Saturday, Golf Channel will have coverage from 1-2:45 p.m. EST, and CBS will follow from 3-6 p.m. On Sunday, Golf Channel will again have the 1-2:45 p.m. slot with CBS taking over from 3-6:30 p.m.

Online, PGA Tour Live airs from 9:45 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST on Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST on Saturday and 11:15 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday.

Leader board

Find all live PGA Tour scoring data here .

Thursday Tee Times (all times PST, all rounds at Riviera Country Club)

Tee No. 1

6:45 a.m. -- Scott Brown, Jason Kokrak, Rafa Cabrera Bello

6:55 a.m. -- Brian Stuard, Alex Noren, Bronson Burgoon

7:06 a.m. -- Brian Harman, Emiliano Grillo, Scottie Scheffler

7:16 a.m. -- Marc Leishman, Brendon Todd, Jim Herman

7:27 a.m. -- Kevin Na, Jason Dufner, Kevin Chappell

7:37 a.m. -- Cameron Smith, Nate Lashley, Paul Casey

7:48 a.m. -- Cameron Champ, Corey Conners, Keegan Bradley

7:58 a.m. -- Tyler Duncan, Sebastián Muñoz, Bryson DeChambeau

8:09 a.m. -- Dylan Frittelli, Matthew Wolff, Rory Sabbatini

8:19 a.m. -- Danny Lee, Roger Sloan, Erik van Rooyen

11:10 a.m. -- Patrick Rodgers, Joel Dahmen, Adam Schenk

11:20 a.m. -- Luke List, Sam Burns, Sepp Straka

11:31 a.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Michael Thompson, Denny McCarthy

11:41 a.m. -- Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, Steve Stricker

11:52 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, J.B. Holmes, Justin Rose

12:02 p.m. -- Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau

12:13 p.m. -- Nick Taylor, Patrick Reed, Scott Piercy

12:23 p.m. -- Chez Reavie, Francesco Molinari, Pat Perez

12:34 p.m. -- Peter Malnati, Scott Stallings, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

12:44 p.m. -- Kyle Stanley, James Hahn, Vaughn Taylor

Tee No. 10

6:45 a.m. -- Matt Every, Carlos Ortiz, Kyoung-Hoon Lee

6:55 a.m. -- Jhonattan Vegas, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Sam Ryder

7:06 a.m. -- Chris Stroud, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im

7:16 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Dustin Johnson

7:27 a.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson

7:37 a.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Aaron Wise, Jason Day

7:48 a.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Knox

7:58 a.m. -- Andrew Landry, Ryan Palmer, Andrew Putnam

8:09 a.m. -- J.T. Poston, Kevin Tway, Sergio Garcia

8:19 a.m. -- Martin Laird, Brian Gay, Wyndham Clark

11:10 a.m. -- Matt Jones, Cameron Tringale, Abraham Ancer

11:20 a.m. -- Ryan Moore, J.J. Spaun, Talor Gooch

11:31 a.m. -- Branden Grace, Nick Watney, Bud Cauley

11:41 a.m. -- Sung Kang, Danny Willett, Adam Scott

11:52 a.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Adam Long, Jimmy Walker

12:02 p.m. -- Joaquin Niemann, Si Woo Kim, Jim Furyk

12:13 p.m. -- Lanto Griffin, C.T. Pan, Charles Howell III

12:23 p.m. -- Martin Trainer, Troy Merritt, Ryan Armour

12:34 p.m. -- Aaron Baddeley, Charley Hoffman, Harold Varner III

12:44 p.m. -- Joseph Bramlett, Kyongjun Moon, Sean Yu

Friday Tee Times (all times PST, all rounds at Riviera Country Club)

Tee No. 1

6:45 a.m. -- Matt Jones, Cameron Tringale, Abraham Ancer

6:55 a.m. -- Ryan Moore, J.J. Spaun, Talor Gooch

7:06 a.m. -- Branden Grace, Nick Watney, Bud Cauley

7:16 a.m. -- Sung Kang, Danny Willett, Adam Scott

7:27 a.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Adam Long, Jimmy Walker

7:37 a.m. -- Joaquin Niemann, Si Woo Kim, Jim Furyk

7:48 a.m. -- Lanto Griffin, C.T. Pan, Charles Howell III

7:58 a.m. -- Martin Trainer, Troy Merritt, Ryan Armour

8:09 a.m. -- Aaron Baddeley, Charley Hoffman, Harold Varner III

8:19 a.m. -- Joseph Bramlett, Kyongjun Moon, Sean Yu

11:10 a.m. -- Matt Every, Carlos Ortiz, Kyoung-Hoon Lee

11:20 a.m. -- Jhonattan Vegas, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Sam Ryder

11:31 a.m. -- Chris Stroud, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im

11:41 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Dustin Johnson

11:52 a.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson

12:02 p.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Aaron Wise, Jason Day

12:13 p.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Knox

12:23 p.m. -- Andrew Landry, Ryan Palmer, Andrew Putnam

12:34 p.m. -- J.T. Poston, Kevin Tway, Sergio Garcia

12:44 p.m. -- Martin Laird, Brian Gay, Wyndham Clark

Tee No. 10

6:45 a.m. -- Patrick Rodgers, Joel Dahmen, Adam Schenk

6:55 a.m. -- Luke List, Sam Burns, Sepp Straka

7:05 a.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Michael Thompson, Denny McCarthy

7:16 a.m. -- Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, Steve Stricker

7:27 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, J.B. Holmes, Justin Rose

7:37 a.m. -- Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau

7:48 a.m. -- Nick Taylor, Patrick Reed, Scott Piercy

7:58 a.m. -- Chez Reavie, Francesco Molinari, Pat Perez

8:09 a.m. -- Peter Malnati, Scott Stallings, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

8:19 a.m. -- Kyle Stanley, James Hahn, Vaughn Taylor

11:10 a.m. -- Scott Brown, Jason Kokrak, Rafa Cabrera Bello

11:20 a.m. -- Brian Stuard, Alex Noren, Bronson Burgoon

11:31 a.m. -- Brian Harman, Emiliano Grillo, Scottie Scheffler

11:41 a.m. -- Marc Leishman, Brendon Todd, Jim Herman

11:52 a.m. -- Kevin Na, Jason Dufner, Kevin Chappell

12:02 p.m. -- Cameron Smith, Nate Lashley, Paul Casey

12:13 p.m. -- Cameron Champ, Corey Conners, Keegan Bradley

12:23 p.m. -- Tyler Duncan, Sebastián Muñoz, Bryson DeChambeau

12:34 p.m. -- Dylan Frittelli, Matthew Wolff, Rory Sabbatini

12:44 p.m. -- Danny Lee, Roger Sloan, Erik van Rooyen

