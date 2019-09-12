SOLHEIM CUP2 hours ago

2019 Solheim Cup tee times, viewer's guide

By
GOLF-SOLHEIM
ANDY BUCHANAN

The 16th edition of the Solheim Cup will take place this upcoming weekend starting Friday at the Gleneagles PGA Centenary Course in Scotland. With a similar format to the Ryder Cup, 12 of the top professional women golfers from the United States and Europe will play the biennial three-day match-play event. Juli Inkster will captain the U.S. team for the third time against the first-time European captain Catriona Matthew.

RELATED: Michelle Wie to work as in-studio analyst for Golf Channel's Solheim Cup coverage

There will be six Solheim rookies competing for the Americans, the most since the inaugural event was played in 1990 (when everyone was a rookie). In 1992 and 2002, the American team had five rookies on each squad and won both years.

The U.S. is currently on a winning streak, defeating Europe in 2017 on home soil at Des Moines (Iowa) Country Club (16½-11½) and in 2015 at Golf Club St. Leon-Rot, in Germany (14½-13½, the closest finish in Solheim Cup history).

The event is comprised of morning four-ball and afternoon foursome sessions on Friday and Saturday (four matches in each session), and singles matches on Sunday (all 12 players competing). The team that wins 14½ points out of the 28 available wins the Cup. If there is a tie at 14-14, the U.S. retains the Cup after winning it most recently.

The U.S. holds a 10-5 edge over European in the history of the event.

TV Schedule

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage throughout the weekend from Gleneagles:

Friday, 3 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (Golf Central postgame, 1:30-2 p.m.)

Saturday, 3 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (Golf Central postgame, 1:30-2 p.m.)

Sunday, 6:30 a.m.-1 p.m. (Golf Central/Closing ceremony, 1-3 p.m.)

Tee Times
Friday Morning Foursome Session (all times ET)
Europe vs. U.S.

3:10 a.m. -- Carlota Ciganda/Bronte Law vs. Morgan Pressel/Marina Alex

3:22 a.m. -- Georgia Hall/Céline Boutier vs. Lexi Thompson/Brittany Altomare

3:34 a.m. -- Caroline Masson/Jodi Ewart Shadoff vs. Jessica Korda/Nelly Korda

3:46 a.m. -- Charley Hull/Azahara Munoz vs. Megan Khang/Annie Park

RELATED: Solheim Cup 2019: 10 reasons you should be watching this week at Gleneagles

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursRobby Shelton conquers nerves and the Greenbrier, s…
Golf News & ToursSolheim Cup 2019: How the Korda sisters convinced J…
Golf News & ToursSolheim Cup 2019: The (fiery) European pairing to w…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection