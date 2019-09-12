2019 Solheim Cup tee times, viewer's guide

The 16th edition of the Solheim Cup will take place this upcoming weekend starting Friday at the Gleneagles PGA Centenary Course in Scotland. With a similar format to the Ryder Cup, 12 of the top professional women golfers from the United States and Europe will play the biennial three-day match-play event. Juli Inkster will captain the U.S. team for the third time against the first-time European captain Catriona Matthew.

There will be six Solheim rookies competing for the Americans, the most since the inaugural event was played in 1990 (when everyone was a rookie). In 1992 and 2002, the American team had five rookies on each squad and won both years.

The U.S. is currently on a winning streak, defeating Europe in 2017 on home soil at Des Moines (Iowa) Country Club (16½-11½) and in 2015 at Golf Club St. Leon-Rot, in Germany (14½-13½, the closest finish in Solheim Cup history).

The event is comprised of morning four-ball and afternoon foursome sessions on Friday and Saturday (four matches in each session), and singles matches on Sunday (all 12 players competing). The team that wins 14½ points out of the 28 available wins the Cup. If there is a tie at 14-14, the U.S. retains the Cup after winning it most recently.

The U.S. holds a 10-5 edge over European in the history of the event.

TV Schedule

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage throughout the weekend from Gleneagles:

Friday, 3 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (Golf Central postgame, 1:30-2 p.m.)

Saturday, 3 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (Golf Central postgame, 1:30-2 p.m.)

Sunday, 6:30 a.m.-1 p.m. (Golf Central/Closing ceremony, 1-3 p.m.)

Tee Times

Friday Morning Foursome Session (all times ET)

Europe vs. U.S.

3:10 a.m. -- Carlota Ciganda/Bronte Law vs. Morgan Pressel/Marina Alex

3:22 a.m. -- Georgia Hall/Céline Boutier vs. Lexi Thompson/Brittany Altomare

3:34 a.m. -- Caroline Masson/Jodi Ewart Shadoff vs. Jessica Korda/Nelly Korda

3:46 a.m. -- Charley Hull/Azahara Munoz vs. Megan Khang/Annie Park

