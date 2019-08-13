2019 BMW Championship tee times, viewer's guide

The top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings head to Medinah Country Club near Chicago this week for the BMW Championship, now the second leg in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. In years past, the BMW was the third stop, but with the elimination of the Dell Technologies Championship it now comes after the Northern Trust, though it still serves as the last chance for those outside the top 30 to get into the Tour Championship.
As of now, some intriguing names sit outside the top 30, all in need of a special week to advance to East Lake. The biggest name of all is of course Tiger Woods, whose WD in New Jersey dropped him to 38th on the points list, 97 points back of the man in 30th, Andrew Putnam. Woods is expected to play, but how well remains to be seen. He was completely off at Liberty National, which could be attributed to both his health and the fact he hadn't played since Royal Portrush. If there is one thing on his side this week, it's that he has plenty of history at Medinah, where he's won two PGA Championships.
Then there is Jordan Spieth, who had another woeful third round at the Northern Trust but this time bounced back on Sunday, shooting a four-under 67 to finish T-6, vaulting him from 69th to 44th in the FedEx Cup standings. If Spieth fails to crack the top 30 at Medinah, it will be the second straight year he's missed the Tour Championship.
Below you'll find the tee times and viewer's guide for the 2019 BMW Championship.
TV Schedule
The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET, as well as Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. NBC will take over on the weekend.
Leader board
Follow all the action from Chicago on the Golf Digest PGA Tour leader board.
Thursday Tee Times (all times ET)
Tee No. 1
10:15 a.m. -- J.B. Holmes, Si Woo Kim, Nate Lashley
10:26 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Keith Mitchell, Jim Furyk
10:37 a.m. -- Ian Poulter, Jordan Spieth, Rory Sabbatini
10:48 a.m. -- Francesco Molinari, Scott Piercy, J.T. Poston
10:59 a.m. -- Shane Lowry, Sungjae Im, Corey Conners
11:10 a.m. -- Tony Finau, Bryson DeChambeau, Kevin Kisner
11:21 a.m. -- Paul Casey, Adam Scott, Justin Thomas
11:37 a.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Abraham Ancer, Gary Woodland
11:48 a.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy
11:59 a.m. -- Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, Cameron Champ
12:10 p.m. -- Vaughn Taylor, Joel Dahmen, Graeme McDowell
12:21 p.m. -- Wyndham Clark, Emiliano Grillo, Joaquin Niemann
12:32 p.m. -- Ryan Moore, Jason Day, Adam Hadwin
12:43 p.m. -- Kevin Tway, Lucas Glover, Sung Kang
12:54 p.m. -- C.T. Pan, Tiger Woods, Billy Horschel
1:10 p.m. -- Ryan Palmer, Jason Kokrak, Hideki Matsuyama
1:21 p.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Harold Varner III, Andrew Putnam
1:32 p.m. -- Brandt Snedeker, Charles Howell III, Tommy Fleetwood
1:43 p.m. -- Marc Leishman, Rickie Fowler, Chez Reavie
1:54 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, Justin Rose
2:05 p.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay
2:16 p.m. -- Troy Merritt, Dylan Frittelli, Byeong Hun An
2:27 p.m. -- Adam Long, Keegan Bradley, Rafa Cabrera Bello
