2019 BMW Championship tee times, viewer's guide

The top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings head to Medinah Country Club near Chicago this week for the BMW Championship, now the second leg in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. In years past, the BMW was the third stop, but with the elimination of the Dell Technologies Championship it now comes after the Northern Trust, though it still serves as the last chance for those outside the top 30 to get into the Tour Championship.

RELATED: The biggest FedEx Cup winners and losers from Sunday at the Northern Trust

As of now, some intriguing names sit outside the top 30, all in need of a special week to advance to East Lake. The biggest name of all is of course Tiger Woods, whose WD in New Jersey dropped him to 38th on the points list, 97 points back of the man in 30th, Andrew Putnam. Woods is expected to play, but how well remains to be seen. He was completely off at Liberty National, which could be attributed to both his health and the fact he hadn't played since Royal Portrush. If there is one thing on his side this week, it's that he has plenty of history at Medinah, where he's won two PGA Championships.

Then there is Jordan Spieth, who had another woeful third round at the Northern Trust but this time bounced back on Sunday, shooting a four-under 67 to finish T-6, vaulting him from 69th to 44th in the FedEx Cup standings. If Spieth fails to crack the top 30 at Medinah, it will be the second straight year he's missed the Tour Championship.

Below you'll find the tee times and viewer's guide for the 2019 BMW Championship.

TV Schedule

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET, as well as Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. NBC will take over on the weekend.

Leader board

Follow all the action from Chicago on the Golf Digest PGA Tour leader board .

Thursday Tee Times (all times ET)

Tee No. 1

10:15 a.m. -- J.B. Holmes, Si Woo Kim, Nate Lashley

10:26 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Keith Mitchell, Jim Furyk

10:37 a.m. -- Ian Poulter, Jordan Spieth, Rory Sabbatini

10:48 a.m. -- Francesco Molinari, Scott Piercy, J.T. Poston

10:59 a.m. -- Shane Lowry, Sungjae Im, Corey Conners

11:10 a.m. -- Tony Finau, Bryson DeChambeau, Kevin Kisner

11:21 a.m. -- Paul Casey, Adam Scott, Justin Thomas

11:37 a.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Abraham Ancer, Gary Woodland

11:48 a.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy

11:59 a.m. -- Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, Cameron Champ

12:10 p.m. -- Vaughn Taylor, Joel Dahmen, Graeme McDowell

12:21 p.m. -- Wyndham Clark, Emiliano Grillo, Joaquin Niemann

12:32 p.m. -- Ryan Moore, Jason Day, Adam Hadwin

12:43 p.m. -- Kevin Tway, Lucas Glover, Sung Kang

12:54 p.m. -- C.T. Pan, Tiger Woods, Billy Horschel

1:10 p.m. -- Ryan Palmer, Jason Kokrak, Hideki Matsuyama

1:21 p.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Harold Varner III, Andrew Putnam

1:32 p.m. -- Brandt Snedeker, Charles Howell III, Tommy Fleetwood

1:43 p.m. -- Marc Leishman, Rickie Fowler, Chez Reavie

1:54 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, Justin Rose

2:05 p.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay

2:16 p.m. -- Troy Merritt, Dylan Frittelli, Byeong Hun An

2:27 p.m. -- Adam Long, Keegan Bradley, Rafa Cabrera Bello

RELATED: Frequently asked questions about the 2019 FedEx Cup Playoffs