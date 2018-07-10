2018 John Deere Classic tee times, viewer's guide

The PGA Tour heads to the Quad Cities this week for the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run, a D.A. Weibring design in Silvis, Illinois. It's the last event of the Open Championship Qualifying Series, with just one spot available at Carnoustie going to the leading player not otherwise exempt who finishes in the top five and ties. Last year, Bryson DeChambeau grabbed that spot by winning the event in thrilling fashion, carding a back-nine 30 to edge out Patrick Rodgers by one stroke. He'll be back in the field this week to defend his title, but won't need to win as he's already exempt for the Open.

Because of its tough spot on the schedule before the Open Championship, the John Deere Classic has one of the weaker fields of the year, but that hasn't stopped the event from producing some incredible finishes. Since 1999 it's been decided by one stroke or in a playoff 14 times, including Jordan Spieth's maiden PGA Tour victory in 2013, when he holed out from a green side bunker on the 72nd hole to force a playoff, eventually beating David Hearn and Zach Johnson in a playoff.

TV Schedule

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET, as well as Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. CBS will take over on the weekend beginning at 3 p.m.

Leader board

Follow all the action from the Quad Cities on the Golf Digest PGA Tour leader board .

Thursday Tee Times (all times local)

No. 1 Tee

7:10 a.m. -- Patrick Rodgers, Steve Wheatcroft, Keith Mitchell

7:20 a.m. -- Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Tyler Duncan

7:30 a.m. -- Matt Jones, Carl Pettersson, Corey Conners

7:40 a.m. -- Patton Kizzire, Fabian Gomez, Nick Watney

7:50 a.m. -- Chris Stroud, Aaron Baddeley, William McGirt

8 a.m. -- Peter Malnati, Matt Every, Chesson Hadley

8:10 a.m. -- Jonathan Byrd, Chad Campbell, Dicky Pride

8:20 a.m. -- Brendon Todd, Tommy Gainey, Tim Herron

8:30 a.m. -- Charlie Beljan, Kevin Tway, Richy Werenski

8:40 a.m. -- Harris English, Chris Couch, David Berganio, Jr.

8:50 a.m. -- Brett Stegmaier, Zecheng Dou, Manav Shah

9 a.m. -- Will Claxton, Nicholas Lindheim, Nick Hardy

9:10 a.m. -- Bronson Burgoon, Conrad Shindler, Chad Proehl

12:20 p.m. -- Hunter Mahan, John Merrick, Seamus Power

12:30 p.m. -- Scott Stallings, Rory Sabbatini, Ricky Barnes

12:40 p.m. -- Danny Lee, Ben Crane, Trey Mullinax

12:50 p.m. -- Andrew Landry, Brice Garnett, Mackenzie Hughes

1 p.m. -- Francesco Molinari, Scott Piercy, Austin Cook

1:10 p.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Ryan Moore, Davis Love III

1:20 p.m. -- Jason Bohn, D.J. Trahan, Dominic Bozzelli

1:30 p.m. -- Robert Garrigus, Andres Romero, Robert Allenby

1:40 p.m. -- Arjun Atwal, Daniel Chopra, Joel Dahmen

1:50 p.m. -- Robert Streb, John Huh, Stuart Appleby

2 p.m. -- Ben Silverman, Adam Schenk, Sean McCarty

2:10 p.m. -- Omar Uresti, Jonathan Randolph, Vince India

2:20 p.m. -- Lanto Griffin, Kyle Thompson, Brian Bullington

No. 10 Tee

7:10 a.m. -- Daniel Summerhays, Kelly Kraft, C.T. Pan

7:20 a.m. -- Johnson Wagner, Parker McLachlin, Ryan Blaum

7:30 a.m. -- Nick Taylor, Martin Piller, Joaquin Niemann

7:40 a.m. -- D.A. Points, Hudson Swafford, Cody Gribble

7:50 a.m. -- Aaron Wise, Si Woo Kim, Harold Varner III

8 a.m. -- Wesley Bryan, Zach Johnson, Steve Stricker

8:10 a.m. -- Scott Brown, John Rollins, Brandon Harkins

8:20 a.m. -- John Senden, Brendon de Jonge, Zac Blair

8:30 a.m. -- Troy Merritt, Ken Duke, Michael Kim

8:40 a.m. -- J.J. Henry, Ryan Palmer, Talor Gooch

8:50 a.m. -- Roberto Diaz, Matt Akins, Doug Ghim

9 a.m. -- Stephan Jaeger, Ethan Tracy, Broc Everett

9:10 a.m. -- Cameron Beckman, Tom Lovelady, Xinjun Zhang

12:20 p.m. -- Michael Thompson, Brian Davis, Derek Fathauer

12:30 p.m. -- Mark Wilson, Jason Gore, Andrew Putnam

12:40 p.m. -- Sean O'Hair, Sam Saunders, Blayne Barber

12:50 p.m. -- Chris Kirk, Bill Haas, Brian Gay

1 p.m. -- Billy Hurley III, Vaughn Taylor, David Lingmerth

1:10 p.m. -- Kyle Stanley, Brian Stuard, Chez Reavie

1:20 p.m. -- George McNeill, David Hearn, Cameron Percy

1:30 p.m. -- Charlie Wi, Whee Kim, Tyrone Van Aswegen

1:40 p.m. -- Shawn Stefani, Sung Kang, Martin Flores

1:50 p.m. -- Steven Bowditch, Kevin Streelman, Kris Blanks

2 p.m. -- Craig Barlow, Sam Ryder, Norman Xiong

2:10 p.m. -- Troy Matteson, Rob Oppenheim, Dylan Meyer

2:20 p.m. -- Denny McCarthy, Andrew Yun, Dru Love