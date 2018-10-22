The season-long FedEx Cup points standings will help determine who keeps their PGA Tour cards for the 2019-'20 season as well as who'll be eligible for the FedEx Cup Playoff in August. In addition this season, a new $10 million bonus will be split among the PGA Tour's top 10 regular-season finishers—the Wyndham Rewards Top 10— adding more significance to the regular season standings, which culminate with the Wyndham Championship, the final event before the FedExCup Playoffs.

For all regular-season PGA Tour events, 500 FedEx Cups are awarded to the winner, with points also being earned by every player making the cut. In World Golf Championships, 550 FedEx Cup points go to the winner, while 600 points are given to the champion of the four majors and the Players. Lastly, 300 points are given to the winner of any event played in the same week as a major or World Golf Championship event.

Here is the latest FedEx Cup points list through the CJ Cup.

RANK (LAST WEEK), PLAYER, EVENTS, POINTS

1 (2), Marc Leishman, 2, 545

2 (1), Kevin Tway, 3, 538

3 (NR), Brooks Koepka, 1, 500

4 (14), Gary Woodland, 2, 393

5 (3), Brandt Snedeker, 3, 267

6 (3), Ryan Moore, 3, 253

7 (5), Emiliano Grillo, 3, 227

8 (6), Bronson Burgoon, 2, 214

9 (7), Chesson Hadley, 3, 211

10 (60), Ryan Palmer, 2, 183

11 (89), Rafa Cabrera Bello, 2, 170

12 (8), J.B. Holmes, 3, 169

13 (48), Scott Piercy, 3, 136

14 (45), Cameron Smith, 2, 124

15 (14), Louis Oosthuizen, 2, 118

16 (11), Sungjae Im, 2, 116

17 (49), Chez Reavie, 3, 115

18 (9), Sam Ryder, 2, 115

19 (14), Justin Thomas, 2, 111

20 (10), Troy Merritt, 2, 110

21 (NR), Jason Day, 1, 105

22 (20), Si Woo Kim, 2, 105

23 (11), Aaron Baddeley, 1, 104

23 (11), Luke List, 1, 104

25 (28), Paul Casey, 2, 99

26 (14), Charles Howell III, 2, 97

27 (14), Abraham Ancer, 2, 96

28 (20), Kevin Chappell, 2, 95

29 (45), Keith Mitchell, 2, 93

30 (103), Pat Perez, 2, 89

31 (19), Danny Lee, 2, 88

32 (71), J.J. Spaun, 3, 83

33 (56), Beau Hossler, 3, 72

34 (44), Joel Dahmen, 3, 68

35 (22), Bill Haas, 1, 68

35 (NR), Adam Hadwin, 2, 68

35 (22), Jim Knous, 1, 68

35 (NR), Ian Poulter, 1, 68

35 (NR), Adam Scott, 1, 68

35 (22), Chase Wright, 1, 68

41 (28), Byeong Hun An, 2, 66

41 (28), Austin Cook, 2, 66

43 (78), Brendan Steele, 3, 66

44 (56), C.T. Pan, 2, 61

45 (980, Ted Potter, Jr., 3, 60

46 (28), Kyle Stanley, 2, 58

47 (28), Stewart Cink, 2, 57

48 (25), Julián Etulain, 1, 55

48 (25), Adam Schenk,1, 55

48 (25) Harold Varner III, 1, 55

51 (NR), Tyrrell Hatton, 1, 54

52 (34), Nick Watney, 3, 54

53 (34), Kevin Na, 2, 52

54 (72), Jamie Lovemark, 3, 50

55 (33), Tom Hoge, 2, 48

56 (60), Ryan Armour, 2, 46

57 (34), Keegan Bradley, 1, 45

57 (NR), Hideki Matsuyama, 1, 45

57 (NR), Alex Noren, 1, 45

60 (47), Xander Schauffele, 2, 44

61 (37), Patrick Cantlay, 1, 44

61 (37), Cameron Davis, 1, 44

61 (37), Lucas Glover, 1, 44

61 (37), Nate Lashley, 1, 44

61 (37), Hunter Mahan, 1, 44

61 (37), Phil Mickelson, 1, 44

61 (37), Michael Thompson, 1, 44

68 (72), Jimmy Walker, 2, 41

69 (NR), Patton Kizzire, 1, 35

69, (NR), Danny Willett, 2, 35

71 (89), Andrew Putnam, 2, 33

72 (50), Cameron Champ, 1, 30

72 (50), Dylan Frittelli, 1, 30

72 (50), Peter Malnati, 1, 30

72 (50), Patrick Rodgers, 1, 30

72 (50), Kevin Streelman, 1, 30

72 (50), Johnson Wagner, 1, 30

78 (79), Ernie Els, 2, 29

79 (59) Brian Stuard, 3, 28

80 (72), Brice Garnett, 2, 28

81 (58), Whee Kim, 3, 27

82 (127), Sung Kang, 2, 27

83 (60), Billy Horschel, 2, 24

84 (60), Kiradech Aphibarnrat, 1, 21

84 (60), Kelly Kraft, 2 21

86 (127), Joaquin Niemann, 2, 20

87 (65), Ryan Blaum, 1, 20

87 (65), Jonas Blixt, 1, 20

87 (65), Wyndham Clark, 1, 20

87 (65), Mackenzie Hughes, 1, 20

87 (65), Alex Prugh, 1, 20

87 (65), Richy Werenski, 1, 20

93 (NR), Brian Harman, 1, 18

94 (89), Branden Grace, 2, 17

95 (79), Jason Dufner, 3, 16

96 (79), Jason Kokrak, 2, 14

97 (75), Fred Couples, 1, 13

97 (75), Grayson Murray, 1, 13

97 (75), Adam Svensson, 1, 13

100 (93), James Hahn, 3, 13

101 (NR), Graeme McDowell, 1, 12

101 (NR), Rod Pampling, 1, 12

103 (79), Satoshi Kodaira, 1, 11

104 (92), Michael Kim, 3, 10

105 (83), Bud Cauley, 1, 9

105 (83), Ben Crane, 1, 9

105 (83), Martin Laird, 1, 9

105 (83), J.T. Poston, 1, 9

105 (83), Sepp Straka, 1, 9

105 (83), Cameron Tringale, 1, 9

111 (NR), Charley Hoffman, 1, 9

112 (110), Peter Uihlein, 3, 9

113 (110), Brian Gay, 2, 8

114 (94), Roberto Castro, 1, 6

114 (94), Carlos Ortiz, 1, 6

114 (94), Nick Taylor, 1, 6

114 (94), Jhonattan Vegas, 1, 6

118 (99), Davis Love III, 1, 5

119 (100), Max Homa, 1, 5

119 (100), Roger Sloan, 1, 5

119 (100), Martin Trainer, 1, 5

122 (NR), Kyoung-Hoon Lee, 2, 4

123 (103), Fabián Gómez, 1, 4

123 (103), Anirban Lahiri, 2, 4

123 (103), Adam Long, 1, 4

123 (103), Harris English, 1, 4

123 (103), Andrew Landry, 1, 4

126 (107), Tyrone Van Aswegen, 1, 4

129 (112), Ricky Barnes, 1, 3

129 (112), Tyler Duncan, 1, 3

129 (112), Seth Reeves, 1, 3

129 (112), Hudson Swafford, 1, 3

133 (NR), Charl Schwartzel, 1, 3

134 (116), Brandon Harkins, 1, 3

134 (116), Ollie Schniederjans, 2, 3

136 (118), Jonathan Byrd, 1, 2

136 (118), Jon Curran, 2, 2

136 (118), Kyle Jones, 1, 2

136 (118), Ben Silverman, 1, 2

136 (118), Scott Stallings, 1, 2

141 (123), Sam Saunders, 1, 2

141 (123), John Senden, 1, 2

141 (123), Vaughn Taylor, 1, 2

141 (123), Josh Teater, 1, 2

145 (127), Chad Collins, 1, 2

146 (130), David Hearn, 1, 1

