2017 Northern Trust tee times, viewer's guide

Last October, the PGA Tour season kicked off in California at the Safeway Open, where Brendan Steele earned the first victory of the season. Ten months, four majors, four World Golf Championships and 35 PGA Tour events later we've reached the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the final four events of the season. The top-125 in the FedEx Cup standings take on a new challenge this year, Glen Oaks Club in Old Westbury, N.Y., which is hosting its first Northern Trust, formerly known as The Barclays.

Over $8 million is up for grabs this week, as well as quadruple the FedEx Cup points players would normally receive in a regular season event. Hideki Matsuyama comes in at the top of the standings, but close behind are the top players in the world, including Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson. Defending FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy is also in the field this week, as well as defending Northern Trust winner Patrick Reed.

TV Coverage

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 2:00 to 6:00 PM ET. CBS will provide coverage on Saturday starting at 3:00 PM ET and Sunday starting at 2:00 PM ET.

RELATED: PGA Tour signs new 10-year deal with FedEx to continue as sponsor of the FedEx Cup Playoffs

Thursday Tee Times

No. 1 Tee

7:20 AM -- C.T. Pan, Patton Kizzire, Emiliano Grillo

7:31 AM -- Bud Cauley, Chez Reavie, Scott Brown

7:42 AM -- Ryan Moore, Russell Knox, Anirban Lahiri

7:53 AM -- Rory McIlroy, Sung Kang, Keegan Bradley

8:04 AM -- Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele, Mackenzie Hughes

8:15 AM -- Gary Woodland, Wesley Bryan, Tony Finau

8:26 AM -- Russell Henley, Jason Dufner, Charles Howell III

8:37 AM -- Cody Gribble, Branden Grace, J.J. Spaun

8:48 AM -- Steve Stricker, Derek Fathauer, Tyrone Van Aswegen

8:59 AM -- Bubba Watson, Harris English, Geoff Ogilvy

12:00 PM -- Robert Streb, Morgan Hoffmann, Jim Herman

12:11 PM -- Rod Pampling, Chris Stroud, Kevin Tway

12:22 PM -- James Hahn, Sean O'Hair, Lucas Glover

12:33 PM -- Si Woo Kim, Zach Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau

12:44 PM -- Brendan Steele, Kyle Stanley, Paul Casey

12:55 PM -- Brian Harman, Charley Hoffman, Pat Perez

1:06 PM -- Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm

1:17 PM -- Michael Kim, Byeong Hun An, Chris Kirk

1:28 PM -- D.A. Points, Ryan Blaum, Brian Gay

1:39 PM -- Blayne Barber, Ben Martin, Rory Sabbatini

No. 10 Tee

7:20 AM -- Stewart Cink, Jonas Blixt, Patrick Cantlay

7:31 AM -- Chad Campbell, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Kevin Na

7:42 AM -- Luke List, Phil Mickelson, Charl Schwartzel

7:53 AM -- Jamie Lovemark, Ian Poulter, Jason Day

8:04 AM -- Adam Hadwin, Marc Leishman, Matt Kuchar

8:15 AM -- Brooks Koepka, Daniel Berger, Kevin Kisner

8:26 AM -- Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

8:37 AM -- Camilo Villegas, Robert Garrigus, Seung-Yul Noh

8:48 AM -- Jimmy Walker, Scott Stallings, David Lingmerth

8:59 AM -- Harold Varner III, Vaughn Taylor, J.J. Henry

12:00 PM -- J.B. Holmes, Kevin Streelman, Nick Taylor

12:11 PM -- Graham DeLaet, Patrick Rodgers, Grayson Murray

12:22 PM -- Danny Lee, Martin Laird, Kelly Kraft

12:33 PM -- Patrick Reed, Ollie Schniederjans, Cameron Smith

12:44 PM -- Louis Oosthuizen, Bill Haas, Hudson Swafford

12:55 PM -- Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Chappell, Francesco Molinari

1:06 PM -- Henrik Stenson, Billy Horschel, Webb Simpson

1:17 PM -- Whee Kim, William McGirt, Jason Kokrak

1:28 PM -- Luke Donald, Richy Werenski, Brandon Hagy

1:39 PM -- Nick Watney, Martin Flores, John Huh

RELATED: FedEx Cup Frequently Asked Questions

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS