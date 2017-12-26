18 golf items you can buy in the Nordstrom half yearly sale

Ah yes, welcome to the real most wonderful time of year. The week between Christmas and New Year's means lounging at home, spending time with family, and taking advantage of the greatest deals of 2017. We rifled through Nordstrom's half yearly sale to find 18 pieces of golf apparel that will not only help you look sharp on the course, but that won't burn a hole through your wallet. Keep in mind, the following sales will last only through January 2nd. Happy shopping!
Billy Reid Shawl Collar Pullover
Bonobos Merino Wool Knit Henley
Bonobos Slim Fit Stretch Washed Chinos
BOSS Sidney Quarter Zip Pullover
BOSS Pleins Slim Fit Long Sleeve Polo
Monte Rosso Cashmere Quarter Zip Sweater
Nordstrom Cashmere V-Neck Sweater
Robert Barakett 'Banff' Regular Fit Polo
Ted Baker Chella Trim Fit Long Sleeve Polo
Ted Baker Livstay Slim Fit Quarter Zip Pullover
Ted Baker Valerio Quarter Zip Pullover
The North Face 'Aconcagua' Goose Down Vest
Travis Mathew Thackerson Jacquard Piqué Polo
Peter Millar Merino Wool & Silk Quarter Zip Pullover
Peter Millar Essex Quilted Vest
Polo Ralph Lauren Classic Wool Beanie
Under Armour 'Performance 2.0' Sweat Wicking Stretch Polo
