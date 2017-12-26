Hot deals5 hours ago

18 golf items you can buy in the Nordstrom half yearly sale

By

Ah yes, welcome to the real most wonderful time of year. The week between Christmas and New Year's means lounging at home, spending time with family, and taking advantage of the greatest deals of 2017. We rifled through Nordstrom's half yearly sale to find 18 pieces of golf apparel that will not only help you look sharp on the course, but that won't burn a hole through your wallet. Keep in mind, the following sales will last only through January 2nd. Happy shopping!

Billy Reid Shawl Collar Pullover

Shop now / $124 (down from $185)

Bonobos Merino Wool Knit Henley

Shop now / $71 (down from $118)

Bonobos Slim Fit Stretch Washed Chinos

Shop now / $66 (down from $98)

BOSS Sidney Quarter Zip Pullover

Shop now / $93 (down from $155)

BOSS Pleins Slim Fit Long Sleeve Polo

Shop now / $87 (down from $145)

Monte Rosso Cashmere Quarter Zip Sweater

Shop now / $135 (down from $225)

Nike Half-Zip Pullover Hoodie

Shop now / $97 (down from $130)

Nordstrom Cashmere V-Neck Sweater

Shop now / $87 (down from $145)

Robert Barakett 'Banff' Regular Fit Polo

Shop now / $57 (down from $85)

Ted Baker Chella Trim Fit Long Sleeve Polo

Shop now / $90 (down from $149)

Ted Baker Livstay Slim Fit Quarter Zip Pullover

Shop now / $105 (down from $175)

Ted Baker Valerio Quarter Zip Pullover

Shop now / $95 (down from $159)

The North Face 'Aconcagua' Goose Down Vest

Shop now / $74 (down from $99)

Travis Mathew Thackerson Jacquard Piqué Polo

Shop now / $64 (down from $95)

Peter Millar Merino Wool & Silk Quarter Zip Pullover

Shop now / $135 (down from $225)

Peter Millar Essex Quilted Vest

Shop now / $117 (down from $175)

Polo Ralph Lauren Classic Wool Beanie

dbottom

Shop now / $30 (down from $45)

Under Armour 'Performance 2.0' Sweat Wicking Stretch Polo

Shop now / $41 (down from $55)

