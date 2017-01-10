Must Reads
2017-01-Pine-Valley-GC-hole-11.jpg

A Change At The Top: Pine Valley Overtakes Augusta National

06-Bryson-DeChambeau-Caddyshack-scene.jpg

Six Authentic Golf Moments In Caddyshack

AUCHTERARDER, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 22: Rory McIlroy of Europe practices on the range ahead of the 2014 Ryder Cup on the PGA Centenary course at the Gleneagles Hotel on September 22, 2014 in Auchterarder, Scotland. (Photo by Harry Engels/Getty Images)

How Far Do Average Golfers Really Hit It?

Money & Golfan hour ago

What People In Golf Make

Our biennial report on salaries from around the game
golf-industry-salary-report-tout.jpg
Photo by Hugh Kretschmer

Ever wonder what your head pro makes? The superintendent? Maybe even the kid who collects the range balls? It's impolite to ask, of course, so we've done the research for you. Golf in the United States is nearly a $70-billion industry. There are roughly 24 million golfers and 15,000 courses. The game employs about two million people and pays out $55.6 billion in annual wage income. From the richly compensated executives at golf's leading associations to the minimum-wage workers who keep America's courses in playing shape, we offer a peek into the paychecks of people in golf.

$$$$$ ▶ $

Tim Finchem
Outgoing Commissioner, PGA Tour
$5,655,352

Wally Uihlein
President and CEO, Acushnet (owner of Titleist and FootJoy)
$4,978,638 (includes base salary of $995,200, plus bonus and other incentive pay)

Oliver (Chip) Brewer III
President and CEO, Callaway Golf
$4,305,268 (includes base salary of $750,000, plus stock awards and other incentive pay)

Jay Monahan
Incoming Commissioner, PGA Tour
$2,116,875

David A. Pillsbury
Executive Vice President, Tournament Business, PGA Tour
$2,017,843

Ed Moorhouse
Co-Chief Operating Officer, PGA Tour
$1,987,476

Ron Price
Chief Financial Officer, PGA Tour
$1,805,125

Pete Bevacqua
CEO, PGA of America
$1,444,331

Tom Wade
Chief Commercial Officer, PGA Tour
$1,484,175

Charlie Zink
Co-Chief Operating Officer, PGA Tour
$1,418,093

Mike Stevens
Former President, Champions Tour
$1,381,417

Ty Votaw
Chief Marketing Officer, PGA Tour
$1,252,536

Donna Fiedorowicz
Senior Vice President, Tournament Activation, PGA Tour
$1,130,855

Michael Whan Commissioner, LPGA Tour
$966,742

Richard Anderson
Executive Vice President, Globial Media, PGA Tour
$955,327

James Pazder
Executive Vice President, Chief of Operations, PGA Tour
$905,249

Mike Davis
Executive Director, USGA
$854,803

Leonard Brown Jr.
Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, PGA Tour
$800,611

Allison Keller
Executive Vice President, Human Resources, PGA Tour
$789,844

Paul Johnson
Executive Vice President, International Affairs, PGA Tour
$789,513

Kerry Haigh
Chief Championships Officer, PGA of America
$744,260

Darrell Crall
Chief Operating Officer, PGA of America
$743,909

Jeanne Lightcap
Senior Vice President, Finance, PGA Tour
$684,065

Michael Butz
Senior Managing Director, United States Golf Association
$664,426

Ross Berlin
Senior Vice President, Players Affairs, PGA Tour
$644,667

Joe L. Barrow Jr.
CEO, The First Tee
$618,853

Sarah Hirshland
Senior Managing Director, USGA
$606,057

Greg McLaughlin
President, PGA Tour Champions
$595,474

Bill Calfee
President, Web.com Tour
$587,148

Robert Ohno
Senior Vice President, Business Development, PGA Tour
$569,511

Peter Kent II
Senior Vice President, Tournament Revenue, PGA Tour
$554,315

John Bodenhamer
Senior Managing Director, United States Golf Association
$543,175

Rand Jerris
Senior Managing Director, United States Golf Association
$503,784

Stephen Hamblin
Executive Director, American Junior Golf Association
$538,420

Course design (U.S.)
Design-fee estimate for a leading architect
$500,000

Stephen Mona
President & CEO, World Golf Foundation
$481,317

Jon Podany
Chief Commercial Officer, LPGA Tour
$472,221

Kevin Ring
Chief Marketing Officer, PGA of America
$469,529

Joe Beditz
President & CEO, National Golf Foundation
$467,645

Gregory McLaughlin
President & CEO, Tiger Woods Foundation
$459,662

Rhona Aime
Chief Financial Officer, PGA of America
$448,926

Christine Garrity
Assistant Secretary, PGA of America
$438,175

John Peter
World Golf Foundation Senior VP & COO of the World Golf HOF
$405,906

Steve Timms
President & CEO, Houston Golf Association
$435,461

J. Rhett Evans
CEO, Golf Course Superintendents Association of America
$397,915

Steven Schloss
Senior Managing Director, United States Golf Association
$355,525

Reg Jones
USGA Senior Director, U.S. Open Championships
$338,142

Kelly Martin
World Golf Foundation Senior VP & COO of The First Tee
$327,130

Mary Lopuszynski
Senior Director, Merchandise & Licensing (USGA)
$324,217

Jeff Hall
Managing Director, Rules & Competitions, USGA
$316,196

John Spitzer
Managing Director, Equipment Standards, USGA
$310,187

General manager
Prominent private club near Washington, D.C.
$308,483

Kathryn Milthorpe
Chief Financial Officer, LPGA Tour
$307,798

Tim Flaherty
Senior Director, Championships (USGA)
$305,411

Marian Moore
Chief Legal Officer, LPGA Tour
$304,807

General manager
A storied 100 Greatest Golf Course in the West
$291,542

Jay Seawell
Men's head golf coach, University of Alabama
287,735

Superintendent
Tom Fazio-designed 100 Greatest Golf Course in the West
$220,314

Bruce Heppler
Men's head golf coach, Georgia Tech
$220,144

Tournament director
Mid-level PGA Tour event
$200,000

PGA Tour caddie
What you might expect to make if your player finished 40th on the money list
$161,332

Carrie Forsyth
Women's head golf coach, UCLA
$155,250

Head golf professional
Private club in St. Louis
$150,097

Executive chef
Highly regarded private club in Georgia
$142,854

Head golf professional
Donald Ross-designed course in the South
$129,210

Kimberly Lewellen
Women's head golf coach, University of Virginia
$125,800

Executive chef
100 Greatest Golf Course in the Midwest
$124,926

Head golf professional
Highly regarded private club in Michigan
$122,143

Superintendent
Prestigious private club in Midwest
$121,259

General manager
National average, private course
$110,407

Superintendent
National average, private course
$103,359

Director of golf
National average, private course
$100,318

Course remodel (U.S.)
Design-fee estimate for a leading architect
$100,000

Director of golf
National average, public course
$96,334

General manager
National average, public course
$92,544

Director of instruction
National average, private course
$82,841

Sales rep for a golf manufacturer
National average
$82,418

Head golf professional
National average, private course
$73,488

Director of instruction
National average, public course
$72,799

Superintendent
National average, public course
$69,448

Teaching professional
National average
$53,717

LPGA Tour caddie
What you might expect to make if your player finished 40th on the money list
$53,000

Golf shop merchandise manager
National average $52,003

Head golf professional
National average, public course
$48,103

Derek Radley
Women's associate head golf coach, University of Arizona
$46,000

Golf retail store manager
National average $48,177

Assistant golf professional
National average $44,994

Chris Nallen
Men's assistant golf coach, University of Arizona
$42,500

Assistant superintendent
National average $41,372

Angelo Sands
Men's head golf coach, Florida Atlantic University
$33,500

Locker-room attendant
Estimate for private club
$30,000, plus tips

Course ranger
Estimate for private club
$25,000, plus playing privileges

Course shaper
Estimate for a person who uses a bulldozer to shape and build a course
$300-$400 an hour

Beverage-cart worker
Estimate for private club
Minimum wage, plus $200 to $300 in tips a day

Golf-club cleaner
Private club
Minimum wage, plus tips

Bartender/waiter
Midwest private club
Minimum wage, plus tips

Range-ball picker
Northeast driving range
Minimum wage

Mower
Midwest public course
$18,000 (works four days a week and may play golf for free weekdays after 1 p.m.)

"Larry the Looper"
Caddie at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, N.J., since 1976
$80 a bag today (versus $8 a bag in 1976)

Groundskeeper
National average
$10.41 per hour

Demo-day rep
Estimate $200 per event

Tournament volunteer
PGA Tour
$0 (Typically free admission, food and sometimes a free round after the tournament.)

Compensation figures are a mix of 2014 and 2015 and in some cases include bonuses and benefits. Compiled using the latest organizational tax returns available, salary surveys conducted by the PGA of America and Golf Course Superintendents Association of America and interviews.

Additional reporting by Brittany Romano, Matthew Rudy, Dave Shedloski, Ron Sirak and Ron Whitten.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending Now
Magazine

David Fay: Whoa!

Magazine

Band of brothers

The Loop

Throwback Thursday: History could indicate how power will change at the PGA of America

Magazine

The 10 Coolest Jobs in Golf

Magazine

Ron Sirak: The Failed Coup At The USGA

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopThrowback Thursday: History could indicate how powe…
    MagazineDavid Fay: Whoa!
    MagazineThe 10 Coolest Jobs in Golf