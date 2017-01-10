What People In Golf Make

Ever wonder what your head pro makes? The superintendent? Maybe even the kid who collects the range balls? It's impolite to ask, of course, so we've done the research for you. Golf in the United States is nearly a $70-billion industry. There are roughly 24 million golfers and 15,000 courses. The game employs about two million people and pays out $55.6 billion in annual wage income. From the richly compensated executives at golf's leading associations to the minimum-wage workers who keep America's courses in playing shape, we offer a peek into the paychecks of people in golf.

Tim Finchem

Outgoing Commissioner, PGA Tour

$5,655,352

•

Wally Uihlein

President and CEO, Acushnet (owner of Titleist and FootJoy)

$4,978,638 (includes base salary of $995,200, plus bonus and other incentive pay)

•

Oliver (Chip) Brewer III

President and CEO, Callaway Golf

$4,305,268 (includes base salary of $750,000, plus stock awards and other incentive pay)

•

Jay Monahan

Incoming Commissioner, PGA Tour

$2,116,875

•

David A. Pillsbury

Executive Vice President, Tournament Business, PGA Tour

$2,017,843

•

Ed Moorhouse

Co-Chief Operating Officer, PGA Tour

$1,987,476

•

Ron Price

Chief Financial Officer, PGA Tour

$1,805,125

•

Pete Bevacqua

CEO, PGA of America

$1,444,331

•

Tom Wade

Chief Commercial Officer, PGA Tour

$1,484,175

•

Charlie Zink

Co-Chief Operating Officer, PGA Tour

$1,418,093

•

Mike Stevens

Former President, Champions Tour

$1,381,417

•

Ty Votaw

Chief Marketing Officer, PGA Tour

$1,252,536

•

Donna Fiedorowicz

Senior Vice President, Tournament Activation, PGA Tour

$1,130,855

•

Michael Whan Commissioner, LPGA Tour

$966,742

•

Richard Anderson

Executive Vice President, Globial Media, PGA Tour

$955,327

•

James Pazder

Executive Vice President, Chief of Operations, PGA Tour

$905,249

•

Mike Davis

Executive Director, USGA

$854,803

•

Leonard Brown Jr.

Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, PGA Tour

$800,611

•

Allison Keller

Executive Vice President, Human Resources, PGA Tour

$789,844

•

Paul Johnson

Executive Vice President, International Affairs, PGA Tour

$789,513

•

Kerry Haigh

Chief Championships Officer, PGA of America

$744,260

•

Darrell Crall

Chief Operating Officer, PGA of America

$743,909

•

Jeanne Lightcap

Senior Vice President, Finance, PGA Tour

$684,065

•

Michael Butz

Senior Managing Director, United States Golf Association

$664,426

•

Ross Berlin

Senior Vice President, Players Affairs, PGA Tour

$644,667

•

Joe L. Barrow Jr.

CEO, The First Tee

$618,853

•

Sarah Hirshland

Senior Managing Director, USGA

$606,057

•

Greg McLaughlin

President, PGA Tour Champions

$595,474

•

Bill Calfee

President, Web.com Tour

$587,148

•

Robert Ohno

Senior Vice President, Business Development, PGA Tour

$569,511

•

Peter Kent II

Senior Vice President, Tournament Revenue, PGA Tour

$554,315

•

John Bodenhamer

Senior Managing Director, United States Golf Association

$543,175

•

Rand Jerris

Senior Managing Director, United States Golf Association

$503,784

•

Stephen Hamblin

Executive Director, American Junior Golf Association

$538,420

•

Course design (U.S.)

Design-fee estimate for a leading architect

$500,000

•

Stephen Mona

President & CEO, World Golf Foundation

$481,317

•

Jon Podany

Chief Commercial Officer, LPGA Tour

$472,221

•

Kevin Ring

Chief Marketing Officer, PGA of America

$469,529

•

Joe Beditz

President & CEO, National Golf Foundation

$467,645

•

Gregory McLaughlin

President & CEO, Tiger Woods Foundation

$459,662

•

Rhona Aime

Chief Financial Officer, PGA of America

$448,926

•

Christine Garrity

Assistant Secretary, PGA of America

$438,175

•

John Peter

World Golf Foundation Senior VP & COO of the World Golf HOF

$405,906

•

Steve Timms

President & CEO, Houston Golf Association

$435,461

•

J. Rhett Evans

CEO, Golf Course Superintendents Association of America

$397,915

•

Steven Schloss

Senior Managing Director, United States Golf Association

$355,525

•

Reg Jones

USGA Senior Director, U.S. Open Championships

$338,142

•

Kelly Martin

World Golf Foundation Senior VP & COO of The First Tee

$327,130

•

Mary Lopuszynski

Senior Director, Merchandise & Licensing (USGA)

$324,217

•

Jeff Hall

Managing Director, Rules & Competitions, USGA

$316,196

•

John Spitzer

Managing Director, Equipment Standards, USGA

$310,187

•

General manager

Prominent private club near Washington, D.C.

$308,483

•

Kathryn Milthorpe

Chief Financial Officer, LPGA Tour

$307,798

•

Tim Flaherty

Senior Director, Championships (USGA)

$305,411

•

Marian Moore

Chief Legal Officer, LPGA Tour

$304,807

•

General manager

A storied 100 Greatest Golf Course in the West

$291,542

•

Jay Seawell

Men's head golf coach, University of Alabama

287,735

•

Superintendent

Tom Fazio-designed 100 Greatest Golf Course in the West

$220,314

•

Bruce Heppler

Men's head golf coach, Georgia Tech

$220,144

•

Tournament director

Mid-level PGA Tour event

$200,000

•

PGA Tour caddie

What you might expect to make if your player finished 40th on the money list

$161,332

•

Carrie Forsyth

Women's head golf coach, UCLA

$155,250

•

Head golf professional

Private club in St. Louis

$150,097

•

Executive chef

Highly regarded private club in Georgia

$142,854

•

Head golf professional

Donald Ross-designed course in the South

$129,210

•

Kimberly Lewellen

Women's head golf coach, University of Virginia

$125,800

•

Executive chef

100 Greatest Golf Course in the Midwest

$124,926

•

Head golf professional

Highly regarded private club in Michigan

$122,143

•

Superintendent

Prestigious private club in Midwest

$121,259

•

General manager

National average, private course

$110,407

•

Superintendent

National average, private course

$103,359

•

Director of golf

National average, private course

$100,318

•

Course remodel (U.S.)

Design-fee estimate for a leading architect

$100,000

•

Director of golf

National average, public course

$96,334

•

General manager

National average, public course

$92,544

•

Director of instruction

National average, private course

$82,841

•

Sales rep for a golf manufacturer

National average

$82,418

•

Head golf professional

National average, private course

$73,488

•

Director of instruction

National average, public course

$72,799

•

Superintendent

National average, public course

$69,448

•

Teaching professional

National average

$53,717

•

LPGA Tour caddie

What you might expect to make if your player finished 40th on the money list

$53,000

•

Golf shop merchandise manager

National average $52,003

•

Head golf professional

National average, public course

$48,103

•

Derek Radley

Women's associate head golf coach, University of Arizona

$46,000

•

Golf retail store manager

National average $48,177

•

Assistant golf professional

National average $44,994

•

Chris Nallen

Men's assistant golf coach, University of Arizona

$42,500

•

Assistant superintendent

National average $41,372

•

Angelo Sands

Men's head golf coach, Florida Atlantic University

$33,500

•

Locker-room attendant

Estimate for private club

$30,000, plus tips

•

Course ranger

Estimate for private club

$25,000, plus playing privileges

•

Course shaper

Estimate for a person who uses a bulldozer to shape and build a course

$300-$400 an hour

•

Beverage-cart worker

Estimate for private club

Minimum wage, plus $200 to $300 in tips a day

•

Golf-club cleaner

Private club

Minimum wage, plus tips

•

Bartender/waiter

Midwest private club

Minimum wage, plus tips

•

Range-ball picker

Northeast driving range

Minimum wage

•

Mower

Midwest public course

$18,000 (works four days a week and may play golf for free weekdays after 1 p.m.)

•

"Larry the Looper"

Caddie at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, N.J., since 1976

$80 a bag today (versus $8 a bag in 1976)

•

Groundskeeper

National average

$10.41 per hour

•

Demo-day rep

Estimate $200 per event

•

Tournament volunteer

PGA Tour

$0 (Typically free admission, food and sometimes a free round after the tournament.)

Compensation figures are a mix of 2014 and 2015 and in some cases include bonuses and benefits. Compiled using the latest organizational tax returns available, salary surveys conducted by the PGA of America and Golf Course Superintendents Association of America and interviews.

Additional reporting by Brittany Romano, Matthew Rudy, Dave Shedloski, Ron Sirak and Ron Whitten.

