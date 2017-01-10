What People In Golf Make

Ever wonder what your head pro makes? The superintendent? Maybe even the kid who collects the range balls? It's impolite to ask, of course, so we've done the research for you. Golf in the United States is nearly a $70-billion industry. There are roughly 24 million golfers and 15,000 courses. The game employs about two million people and pays out $55.6 billion in annual wage income. From the richly compensated executives at golf's leading associations to the minimum-wage workers who keep America's courses in playing shape, we offer a peek into the paychecks of people in golf.
$$$$$ ▶ $
Tim Finchem
Outgoing Commissioner, PGA Tour
$5,655,352
•
Wally Uihlein
President and CEO, Acushnet (owner of Titleist and FootJoy)
$4,978,638 (includes base salary of $995,200, plus bonus and other incentive pay)
•
Oliver (Chip) Brewer III
President and CEO, Callaway Golf
$4,305,268 (includes base salary of $750,000, plus stock awards and other incentive pay)
•
Jay Monahan
Incoming Commissioner, PGA Tour
$2,116,875
•
David A. Pillsbury
Executive Vice President, Tournament Business, PGA Tour
$2,017,843
•
Ed Moorhouse
Co-Chief Operating Officer, PGA Tour
$1,987,476
•
Ron Price
Chief Financial Officer, PGA Tour
$1,805,125
•
Pete Bevacqua
CEO, PGA of America
$1,444,331
•
Tom Wade
Chief Commercial Officer, PGA Tour
$1,484,175
•
Charlie Zink
Co-Chief Operating Officer, PGA Tour
$1,418,093
•
Mike Stevens
Former President, Champions Tour
$1,381,417
•
Ty Votaw
Chief Marketing Officer, PGA Tour
$1,252,536
•
Donna Fiedorowicz
Senior Vice President, Tournament Activation, PGA Tour
$1,130,855
•
Michael Whan
Commissioner, LPGA Tour
$966,742
•
Richard Anderson
Executive Vice President, Globial Media, PGA Tour
$955,327
•
James Pazder
Executive Vice President, Chief of Operations, PGA Tour
$905,249
•
Mike Davis
Executive Director, USGA
$854,803
•
Leonard Brown Jr.
Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, PGA Tour
$800,611
•
Allison Keller
Executive Vice President, Human Resources, PGA Tour
$789,844
•
Paul Johnson
Executive Vice President, International Affairs, PGA Tour
$789,513
•
Kerry Haigh
Chief Championships Officer, PGA of America
$744,260
•
Darrell Crall
Chief Operating Officer, PGA of America
$743,909
•
Jeanne Lightcap
Senior Vice President, Finance, PGA Tour
$684,065
•
Michael Butz
Senior Managing Director, United States Golf Association
$664,426
•
Ross Berlin
Senior Vice President, Players Affairs, PGA Tour
$644,667
•
Joe L. Barrow Jr.
CEO, The First Tee
$618,853
•
Sarah Hirshland
Senior Managing Director, USGA
$606,057
•
Greg McLaughlin
President, PGA Tour Champions
$595,474
•
Bill Calfee
President, Web.com Tour
$587,148
•
Robert Ohno
Senior Vice President, Business Development, PGA Tour
$569,511
•
Peter Kent II
Senior Vice President, Tournament Revenue, PGA Tour
$554,315
•
John Bodenhamer
Senior Managing Director, United States Golf Association
$543,175
•
Rand Jerris
Senior Managing Director, United States Golf Association
$503,784
•
Stephen Hamblin
Executive Director, American Junior Golf Association
$538,420
•
Course design (U.S.)
Design-fee estimate for a leading architect
$500,000
•
Stephen Mona
President & CEO, World Golf Foundation
$481,317
•
Jon Podany
Chief Commercial Officer, LPGA Tour
$472,221
•
Kevin Ring
Chief Marketing Officer, PGA of America
$469,529
•
Joe Beditz
President & CEO, National Golf Foundation
$467,645
•
Gregory McLaughlin
President & CEO, Tiger Woods Foundation
$459,662
•
Rhona Aime
Chief Financial Officer, PGA of America
$448,926
•
Christine Garrity
Assistant Secretary, PGA of America
$438,175
•
John Peter
World Golf Foundation Senior VP & COO of the World Golf HOF
$405,906
•
Steve Timms
President & CEO, Houston Golf Association
$435,461
•
J. Rhett Evans
CEO, Golf Course Superintendents Association of America
$397,915
•
Steven Schloss
Senior Managing Director, United States Golf Association
$355,525
•
Reg Jones
USGA Senior Director, U.S. Open Championships
$338,142
•
Kelly Martin
World Golf Foundation Senior VP & COO of The First Tee
$327,130
•
Mary Lopuszynski
Senior Director, Merchandise & Licensing (USGA)
$324,217
•
Jeff Hall
Managing Director, Rules & Competitions, USGA
$316,196
•
John Spitzer
Managing Director, Equipment Standards, USGA
$310,187
•
General manager
Prominent private club near Washington, D.C.
$308,483
•
Kathryn Milthorpe
Chief Financial Officer, LPGA Tour
$307,798
•
Tim Flaherty
Senior Director, Championships (USGA)
$305,411
•
Marian Moore
Chief Legal Officer, LPGA Tour
$304,807
•
General manager
A storied 100 Greatest Golf Course in the West
$291,542
•
Jay Seawell
Men's head golf coach, University of Alabama
287,735
•
Superintendent
Tom Fazio-designed 100 Greatest Golf Course in the West
$220,314
•
Bruce Heppler
Men's head golf coach, Georgia Tech
$220,144
•
Tournament director
Mid-level PGA Tour event
$200,000
•
PGA Tour caddie
What you might expect to make if your player finished 40th on the money list
$161,332
•
Carrie Forsyth
Women's head golf coach, UCLA
$155,250
•
Head golf professional
Private club in St. Louis
$150,097
•
Executive chef
Highly regarded private club in Georgia
$142,854
•
Head golf professional
Donald Ross-designed course in the South
$129,210
•
Kimberly Lewellen
Women's head golf coach, University of Virginia
$125,800
•
Executive chef
100 Greatest Golf Course in the Midwest
$124,926
•
Head golf professional
Highly regarded private club in Michigan
$122,143
•
Superintendent
Prestigious private club in Midwest
$121,259
•
General manager
National average, private course
$110,407
•
Superintendent
National average, private course
$103,359
•
Director of golf
National average, private course
$100,318
•
Course remodel (U.S.)
Design-fee estimate for a leading architect
$100,000
•
Director of golf
National average, public course
$96,334
•
General manager
National average, public course
$92,544
•
Director of instruction
National average, private course
$82,841
•
Sales rep for a golf manufacturer
National average
$82,418
•
Head golf professional
National average, private course
$73,488
•
Director of instruction
National average, public course
$72,799
•
Superintendent
National average, public course
$69,448
•
Teaching professional
National average
$53,717
•
LPGA Tour caddie
What you might expect to make if your player finished 40th on the money list
$53,000
•
Golf shop merchandise manager
National average $52,003
•
Head golf professional
National average, public course
$48,103
•
Derek Radley
Women's associate head golf coach, University of Arizona
$46,000
•
Golf retail store manager
National average $48,177
•
Assistant golf professional
National average $44,994
•
Chris Nallen
Men's assistant golf coach, University of Arizona
$42,500
•
Assistant superintendent
National average $41,372
•
Angelo Sands
Men's head golf coach, Florida Atlantic University
$33,500
•
Locker-room attendant
Estimate for private club
$30,000, plus tips
•
Course ranger
Estimate for private club
$25,000, plus playing privileges
•
Course shaper
Estimate for a person who uses a bulldozer to shape and build a course
$300-$400 an hour
•
Beverage-cart worker
Estimate for private club
Minimum wage, plus $200 to $300 in tips a day
•
Golf-club cleaner
Private club
Minimum wage, plus tips
•
Bartender/waiter
Midwest private club
Minimum wage, plus tips
•
Range-ball picker
Northeast driving range
Minimum wage
•
Mower
Midwest public course
$18,000 (works four days a week and may play golf for free weekdays after 1 p.m.)
•
"Larry the Looper"
Caddie at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, N.J., since 1976
$80 a bag today (versus $8 a bag in 1976)
•
Groundskeeper
National average
$10.41 per hour
•
Demo-day rep
Estimate $200 per event
•
Tournament volunteer
PGA Tour
$0 (Typically free admission, food and sometimes a free round after the tournament.)
Compensation figures are a mix of 2014 and 2015 and in some cases include bonuses and benefits. Compiled using the latest organizational tax returns available, salary surveys conducted by the PGA of America and Golf Course Superintendents Association of America and interviews.
Additional reporting by Brittany Romano, Matthew Rudy, Dave Shedloski, Ron Sirak and Ron Whitten.