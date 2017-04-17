Taco Bell
News & Tours

Wesley Bryan celebrated Hilton Head win with victory lap at Taco Bell

42 minutes ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC - APRIL 16: Jason Dufner reacts to a shot on the 14th hole during the final round of the 2017 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2017 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
The Duf is Back

Here's the Jason Dufner club drop that people were upset about at the RBC Heritage

2 hours ago
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA - APRIL 02: Lydia Ko of New Zealand plays her second shot on the first hole during the final round of the 2017 ANA Inspiration held on the Dinah Shore Tournament Course at the Mission Hills Country Club on April 2, 2017 in Rancho Mirage, California. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Dew Sweeper

Ko fires another caddie, Bryan's breakthrough and Poulter living on the edge: Dew Sweeper for April 17

4 hours ago
News & Tours42 minutes ago

Wesley Bryan celebrated Hilton Head win with victory lap at Taco Bell

By

Wesley Bryan said he "threw up a little in my mouth" down the closing stretch of Sunday's RBC Heritage. We're guessing he might be experiencing the same sensation Monday morning.

For Bryan, who grabbed his first PGA Tour title at Hilton Head, decided to take his victory lap south of the border Sunday night with a trip to Taco Bell:

Not sure if this constituted Bryan's dinner or "fourth meal," although with Taco Bell's array of menu options, it's more like "any meal," am I right, gang?

No word on what Bryan and his wife ordered, but we are confident in saying that's not the first time a tartan-pattern jacket made an evening appearance at Taco Bell.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopTrick-shot star Wesley Bryan earns battlefield prom…
    The LoopWesley Bryan of trick-shot fame makes PGA Tour debu…
    The LoopWesley Bryan wins first PGA Tour title, gives most …