Wesley Bryan celebrated Hilton Head win with victory lap at Taco Bell

Wesley Bryan said he "threw up a little in my mouth" down the closing stretch of Sunday's RBC Heritage. We're guessing he might be experiencing the same sensation Monday morning.

For Bryan, who grabbed his first PGA Tour title at Hilton Head, decided to take his victory lap south of the border Sunday night with a trip to Taco Bell:

Not sure if this constituted Bryan's dinner or "fourth meal," although with Taco Bell's array of menu options, it's more like "any meal," am I right, gang?

No word on what Bryan and his wife ordered, but we are confident in saying that's not the first time a tartan-pattern jacket made an evening appearance at Taco Bell.

