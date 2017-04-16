Wesley Bryan, a PGA Tour rookie, wins RBC Heritage by one

Pinterest Wesley Bryan hits his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the 2017 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links. (Photo by Tyler Lecka/Getty Images) Tyler Lecka

Wesley Bryan, half the Bryan Brothers trick-shot team, already had proved he was more than a novelty act, but on Sunday he amplified the point by winning the RBC Heritage.

Bryan, last year’s Web.com Tour player of the year, shot a four-under par 67 at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, S.C., to defeat Luke Donald by one. He became the first native South Carolinian to win the Heritage in its 49-year history.

Bryan, 27, birdied four consecutive holes on the front nine and secured the lead with a birdie on the par-5 15th hole, then parred his way in.

For Donald, it was yet another close call at the Heritage. Donald has now finished second in the even five times, including the last two years. Donald, who shot a three-under 68, recovered from a double-bogey on the second hole and was tied for the lead midway through the back nine.

PGA Tour rookie Ollie Schniederjans also was tied for the lead briefly on the back nine. He went out in five-under 31, but played the back nine in two over and tied for third with Patrick Cantlay and William McGirt.

