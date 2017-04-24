Watch two gators get into a fight on a North Carolina golf course

Who says there aren't any good fights in golf? You just need the right participants, like, say, a pair of gators.

Golfers playing Ocean Ridge Plantation in Ocean Isle Beach, N.C., were recently treated to a surprising wildlife episode the likes of which you'd see on National Geographic. On the 18th hole of the Panther's Run Golf Course, two fairly large reptiles were seen thrashing around in a water hazard.

Well, to be fair, there wasn't a lot of thrashing. The bigger gator clamped down on the smaller one for most of the clip before finally letting it go. Check it out:

We're not sure what the smaller gator did to deserve the rough treatment, but we're guessing it learned its lesson.

(h/t Mashable)

