170424-pebble-beach-baby-th.png
Celebrity Golfers

ESPN anchor does gender reveal of baby from Pebble Beach's 7th hole

4 hours ago
A trumpeter plays on Bourbon Street in New Orleans-famed French Quarter.
48 Hours In New Oleans

Your New Orleans travel guide for the Zurich Classic

4 hours ago
170424-gators-th.png
Viral Videos

Watch two gators get into a fight on a North Carolina golf course

4 hours ago
Viral Videos4 hours ago

Watch two gators get into a fight on a North Carolina golf course

By

Who says there aren't any good fights in golf? You just need the right participants, like, say, a pair of gators.

Golfers playing Ocean Ridge Plantation in Ocean Isle Beach, N.C., were recently treated to a surprising wildlife episode the likes of which you'd see on National Geographic. On the 18th hole of the Panther's Run Golf Course, two fairly large reptiles were seen thrashing around in a water hazard.

RELATED: Watch a PGA Tour pro give a love tap to a gator

Well, to be fair, there wasn't a lot of thrashing. The bigger gator clamped down on the smaller one for most of the clip before finally letting it go. Check it out:

We're not sure what the smaller gator did to deserve the rough treatment, but we're guessing it learned its lesson.

RELATED: This golf course fight is pathetic, but highly entertaining

(h/t Mashable)

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopObvious PSA of the day: Stay away from king cobra s…
    The LoopWatch a giant gator carry a big fish in its mouth a…
    The LoopWatch Cody Gribble give a love tap to a gator at Ba…