Matthew-Fitzpatrick-2016-Masters.jpg
Viral Video

Matthew Fitzpatrick was once mistaken for Tiger Woods' ball boy

an hour ago
TEMPE, AZ - FEBRUARY 21: Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim poses for a portrait at Tempe Diablo Stadium on February 21, 2017 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Rob Tringali/Getty Images)
News

Mike Trout records hole-in-one, continues to excel at life

2 hours ago
spieth-racehorse-new-zealand.jpg
Name Game

The latest sign that Jordan Spieth has made it? He has a race horse named after him in New Zealand

3 hours ago
Viral Videos6 hours ago

This golf course fight is pathetic, but man, is it entertaining

By

If we were to compile a list of the best fights on golf courses, well, it would be a pretty short list. In recent years, there was the time Keegan Bradley and Miguel Angel Jimenez nearly came to blows at Harding Park in 2015:

And the time a couple guys actually came to blows on a Colorado course in 2016:

Loading

View on Instagram

But now there's a new one making the rounds on Instagram. Judged solely on pugilistic merits, it's pathetic (Not that we condone this kind of stuff), but man, is it entertaining. Check it out (WARNING: Some NSFW language):

Loading

View on Instagram

OK, so it's not so much of a "fight" as it is one guy screaming at another guy -- and then running away from him (The dude is lucky the other guy didn't actually throw a punch after he yelled "STOPPPPP!"). But again, it's golf, and when it comes to this kind of stuff, we have so little.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopTexan man brutally beaten on golf course after anot…
    The LoopWatch a full-blown fist fight break out on a Colora…
    The LoopWatch the crazy, NSFW video of a suspected golf clu…