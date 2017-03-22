World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play - Round One
WGC-Dell Match Play

Watch Soren Kjeldsen take down Rory McIlroy with this near hole-in-one

2 hours ago
170322-pat-perez-th.png
Tour Tales

Pat Perez's story about the moment he turned pro is classic Pat Perez

3 hours ago
AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 22: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland tees off on the 2nd hole of his match during round one of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at the Austin Country Club on March 22, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Drives for Days

Watch Rory McIlroy hit a 410-yard drive underneath a golf cart at the WGC-Match Play

4 hours ago
Drives for Days4 hours ago

Watch Rory McIlroy hit a 410-yard drive underneath a golf cart at the WGC-Match Play

By

Rickie Fowler hit a 420-yard drive on the same hole here last year. But we don't care. Rory's drive on the 12th hole on Wednesday at the WGC-Match Play has our attention.

Sure, the 12th hole at Austin C.C. is a downhill par 5. So Rory's ball didn't land 410. It rolled for days. And then it almost hit an unexpecting lady crossing a path, then underneath a cart -- before finding the fairway.

How would you feel if you're Soren Kjeldsen: He hit it 332 yards and still was 78 yards behind Rory.

Rory was down to Kjeldsen in his Day 1 match, so maybe he's taking out some aggression. We think it worked: Rory won the 12th hole, and won his last three holes to reverse it -- he's currently 1-up through 13 on the Dane.

It's not the first time we saw Rory hitting some ridiculous distances -- here's his tee shot at the par-3 eighth hole. 199 yards?! Wow.

[https://twitter.com/PGATOUR/status/844594349799227393]

RELATED: Live Blog: Day 1 of the WGC-Dell Match Play

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopWatch Soren Kjeldsen take down Rory McIlroy with th…
    The LoopIt looks like getting hit by a Rory McIlroy tee sho…
    The LoopRory McIlroy wins match thanks to opponent's sh…