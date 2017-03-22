Watch Rory McIlroy hit a 410-yard drive underneath a golf cart at the WGC-Match Play

Rickie Fowler hit a 420-yard drive on the same hole here last year. But we don't care. Rory's drive on the 12th hole on Wednesday at the WGC-Match Play has our attention.

Sure, the 12th hole at Austin C.C. is a downhill par 5. So Rory's ball didn't land 410. It rolled for days. And then it almost hit an unexpecting lady crossing a path, then underneath a cart -- before finding the fairway.

How would you feel if you're Soren Kjeldsen: He hit it 332 yards and still was 78 yards behind Rory.

Rory was down to Kjeldsen in his Day 1 match, so maybe he's taking out some aggression. We think it worked: Rory won the 12th hole, and won his last three holes to reverse it -- he's currently 1-up through 13 on the Dane.

It's not the first time we saw Rory hitting some ridiculous distances -- here's his tee shot at the par-3 eighth hole. 199 yards?! Wow.

[https://twitter.com/PGATOUR/status/844594349799227393]

