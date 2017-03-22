Live blog: WGC-Match Play, Day 1

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 27: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his second shot on the 14th hole during his match with Rafa Cabrera-Bello of Spain in consolation match of the World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play at the Austin Country Club on March 27, 2016 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
The WGC-Match Play, one of golf's most unique attractions, begins today. Though the relatively new round-robin format subtracts the all-or-nothing consequence from the event's first day, there's plenty riding on the line for the 64 golfers teeing it up today. And what battles await. Jason Day begins his title defense in a match-up with Pat Perez. Rory McIlroy, arguably the game's best match-play competitor, takes on Soren Kjeldsen, while World No. 1 Dustin Johnson greets a fellow U.S. Open winner in Webb Simpson. Other Wednesday matches of note: Two American rising stars face off in Brooks Koepka and Kevin Kisner face off in the morning, with Kisner hoping to bring his Bay Hill performance to Texas as Koepka looks to snap out of a season-long slump; Justin Thomas meets Ryder Cupper Chris Wood; a clash between reigning Rookie of the Year Emiliano Grillo and Gary Woodland threatens to provide plenty of fireworks.

As a reminder, the event revamped its format in 2015, partially leaving single-elimination in favor of 16 "pods" of four players, with everyone playing a round robin against the other three competitors. The players come from four categories divided by rank; the top 16 players are considered the "A" group, the next 16 classified as "B" and so forth.

The tournament returns to Austin Country Club, which made its WGC debut in 2016. Day defeated Louis Oosthuizen 5&4 last year for his second Match Play title.

Throughout the first day of the WGC-Match Play, the Golf Digest team will keep you up-to-date with the latest news, observations, highlights and results from Austin.

10:30 AM ET: And we're off! The first group of the day: Branden Grace vs. Andy Sullivan. After a nice 2016, Grace hasn't done much of note this year. His iron game could make him a difficult out this week, though. You can check all of Wednesday's tee times here.

William McGirt comes out in metal spikes. Don't see many players go that route nowadays. Conversely, McGirt's only made 60 percent of his cuts this year, so maybe a change of shoes is just what the doctor ordered. McGirt is taking on Brandt Snedeker, who was lights-out in match play at last fall's Ryder Cup.

Rory McIlroy takes the tee at one, and goes WAY right. But before you get too excited, dude did win this event two years ago and finished in 2016, so maybe we give him a little breathing room to start. His opponent Soren Kjeldsen makes bird, taking a 1-up lead.

Paul Casey's round is off against Joost Luiten, and Casey's birdie attempt is only half as long as his rival. Casey's finished runner-up at this event twice in his career, and continues to enjoy a career resurgence that began in 2016's second half. However, Casey's putting -- he enters ranking 141st in strokes gained/putting -- will need to be remedied.

After tying the second hole, Rory uses a big drive to stick his approach on No. 3. Kjeldsen misses his birdie, and the two are evened up after three holes.

