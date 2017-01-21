Watch one of the worst breaks in golf you'll ever see

Every golfer has a sob story. Perhaps you had five lip-outs in one round. Your perfect drive on the last hole of a contested match found a divot. Reached a par 5 in two from the rough, only to realize you hit the wrong ball. Scott McCarron feels your pain.

In Hawaii for the Mitsubishi Electric Championship, the 51 year old appeared to hit a serviceable second shot on Hualala Golf Club's sixth hole."Appeared" being the operative word, as McCarron's ball struck a sprinkler head by the green and soared into a lava pit.

Dagger. McCarron had to drop, walking away with a double bogey.

On the bright side, at least he didn't fall into the lava pit.

