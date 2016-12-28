When hitting a golf ball off a frozen pond goes wrong

Who would have guessed the viral video of the year would be delivered on December 19?

Winter has engulfed most of the country with subfreezing temperatures, but that hasn't stopped ardent golfers from hitting the course. In fact, colder weather has its advantages. There are fewer players on the course, the ground is harder which means more roll off the tee, and if you happen to find a water hazard, there's a chance you can play your shot off the frozen surface.

But, as you'll see in this clip, that doesn't mean you should:

On the bright side, at least his ball didn't fall into the drink. Sure he can't wait to give it a second go.

