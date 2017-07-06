Watch Lee Westwood and Paul Dunne hit the pin on back-to-back shots

Each week in professional golf, we're left in awe of what the best players in the world can pull off on a regular basis. In the last few weeks alone we've seen a walk-off hole-out from Jordan Spieth, an eagle on a par-4 with an iron off the tee and some incredible redemption stories.

This week's are-you-kidding me moment comes from the European Tour's Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, which is being played at Portstewart Golf Club in Northern Ireland. England's Lee Westwood and Ireland's Paul Dunne, paired together for the opening two rounds, each faced a 140-yard approach shots on the par-4 eighth hole and proceeded to go flag hunting, literally.

Hitting the pin is a pretty standard occurrence for the top players in the world, but doing it back-to-back is impressive. Even more impressive is the fact each ball didn't ricochet off the green like you often see when players hit the flagstick. That left Westwood and Dunne with make-able birdie chances, which they both converted on.

Dunne, known for taking a share of the lead into the final round of the 2015 Open Championship as an amateur, posted a five-under bogey-free 67 and is just three shots back. Westwood's four-over 76 has him near the bottom of the leader board.

