Watch Marc Leishman eagle a par-4 with an iron off the tee

POTOMAC, MD - JUNE 29: Marc Leishman of Australia reacts on the 12th green during the first round of the Quicken Loans National on June 29, 2017 TPC Potomac in Potomac, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Marc Leishman is often characterized by some as "underrated," but the six-foot-two Aussie is anything but that. His 69.784 scoring average ranks sixth on tour, and he's already added a second victory to his PGA career total in 2017, plus three top-10s and 10 top-25s.

Leishman, 33, was locked in on Thursday at the Quicken Loans National, posting a bogey-free four-under 66 that had him just a shot off the lead. Unfortunately, his second round two-over 72 sent him down the leader board, but he still was able to provide one of the shots of the day at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.

The short par-4 14th played just 283 yards on Friday, a testy distance for PGA Tour pros to take a shot at the green. But when you are as good as these guys, chasing an iron up to a makeable distance on the dance floor is not out of the question. Then of course, you have to make the putt, which wasn't a problem for Leishman. He's at two-under for the tournament, eight shots back of leader David Lingmerth.

