Pictured: The 4th green and 5th fairway at Sweetens Cove.
Always Time For Nine: Sweetens Cove Golf Course

20 minutes ago
LA QUINTA, CA - JANUARY 20: Hudson Swafford chips onto the green during the second round of the CareerBuilder Challenge in Partnership with The Clinton Foundation at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 20, 2017 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)
Winner's Bag: Hudson Swafford, CareerBuilder Challenge

4 hours ago
LA QUINTA, CA - JANUARY 22: Hudson Swafford plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the CareerBuilder Challenge in partnership with The Clinton Foundation at the TPC Stadium Course at PGA West on January 22, 2017 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)
Hudson Swafford's late rally produces victory in CareerBuilder Challenge

4 hours ago
Respecting your elders

Watch Danny Lee do the "Phil Jump" after making an eagle -- playing with Phil Mickelson

We've seen Danny Lee's sense of humor in many shapes and forms, as the noted prankster has engaged with Rickie Fowler in a prank war over the past year and played to a social-media campaign by his buddy and fellow tour pro Pat Perez.

On Sunday at the CareerBuilder Challenge, Lee paid respect to his playing partner, Phil Mickelson, in a way that not many tour pros could pull off, but Lee could. It wasn't as much of a prank as it was the 26-year-old showing his sense of humor to make the five-time major champion laugh.

Lefty's sporting this new logo of his own Jumpman in La Quinta this week, and while he wouldn't offer any details when asked this week, it's obvious his fellow pros are paying attention. Or at least Lee. Well played, Danny.

We doubt somebody will be doing a Tiger Woods fist pump while playing with Tiger this week at Torrey Pines, but we're open to the next tour pro emulating a famous celebration.

RELATED: Watch Jordan Spieth battle his brother on the court

