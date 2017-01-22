Watch Danny Lee do the "Phil Jump" after making an eagle -- playing with Phil Mickelson

We've seen Danny Lee's sense of humor in many shapes and forms, as the noted prankster has engaged with Rickie Fowler in a prank war over the past year and played to a social-media campaign by his buddy and fellow tour pro Pat Perez.

On Sunday at the CareerBuilder Challenge, Lee paid respect to his playing partner, Phil Mickelson, in a way that not many tour pros could pull off, but Lee could. It wasn't as much of a prank as it was the 26-year-old showing his sense of humor to make the five-time major champion laugh.

Lefty's sporting this new logo of his own Jumpman in La Quinta this week, and while he wouldn't offer any details when asked this week, it's obvious his fellow pros are paying attention. Or at least Lee. Well played, Danny.

We doubt somebody will be doing a Tiger Woods fist pump while playing with Tiger this week at Torrey Pines, but we're open to the next tour pro emulating a famous celebration.

