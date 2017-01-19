Phil Mickelson is wearing a logo inspired by his famed Masters "jump"

One of the most memorable moments in the Hall of Fame career of Phil Mickelson is his breakthrough major win at the 2004 Masters. And Lefty's celebration -- the limited air underneath his feet and the 18th green at Augusta National -- was just as legendary.

Well, equally legendary is the fact Mickelson appears to be unveiling a new logo at the CareerBuilder Challenge. Spotted on different signage at the tournament earlier in the week with Lefty being a tournament ambassador, Lefty is wearing a jacket with a silhouette of himself and his famed Masters "jump" during his 2017 debut this week.

It's unclear whether this will be a consumer product in the future, but either way, it has caught our attention. As Phil told the Golf Channel after his round today: "We’ve been working with something that I’ll be involved with later in the year."

Mickelson, who was unsure whether he'd be feeling healthy enough to play this week, has started out nicely in his opening round at La Quinta Country Club, as he started out with a 4-under 68 in his first round of the year.

The highlight, though, thus far, is the logo. It's not quite Michael Jordan's Jumpman brand, just a little less about his ups. Never change, Phil.

