These Guys Are Human6 hours ago

Watch Brooks Koepka snap his driver in two, calmly hand the pieces back to his caddie

By

Brooks Koepka's first two tee shots Friday at the Honda Classic went way right. He didn't give his driver a third chance to find a fairway.

Instead, the Ryder Cupper broke the club in two. Watch -- and listen:

But Koepka calmed down quickly. Here he is walking down the fairway holding the two pieces:

And here he is nonchalantly handing the head back to his caddie, who looked like he still planned to protect it with a headcover.

So what caused Koepka to, um, snap so quickly? An opening triple bogey on the 10th hole. And it didn't get much better after that.

Koepka was seven over through seven holes in his second round and miles away from the cut line at PGA National. On the bright side, he'll have plenty of time to get his driver re-shafted before his next competitive round.

RELATED: This video of Luke Donald's daughters cheering him on is so cute

