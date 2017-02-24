Luke Donald's daughters watching him play at the Honda Classic is the cutest thing you'll see today

This week's Honda Classic is a home game for many golfers, including Luke Donald. And on Thursday, his daughters took advantage of his late tee time to support their dad at PGA National after school.

Aww.

And if that video didn't melt your icy heart, maybe this one of Luke coming over to give his girls a high-five will:

As of the time of this post, Donald had moved into the top 10 at the event. If he keeps that up, there could be a lot more high-fives with his kids over the weekend.

