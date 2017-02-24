170224-dj-kids-th.jpg
Junior Golf

Dustin Johnson surprises kids at his junior golf tournament by showing up with the U.S. Open trophy

39 minutes ago
Joe-Mauer-Albatross.jpg
Baseball and Golf

Minnesota Twins' Joe Mauer discovers an albatross can be a good thing

2 hours ago
170224-phil-mickelson-cameo-th.png
Viral Videos

This PGA Tour Oscars parody involving "cameos" by Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods is pure gold

3 hours ago
Viral Videos3 hours ago

This PGA Tour Oscars parody involving "cameos" by Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods is pure gold

By

On Friday, we released our annual Oscars-related golf awards, ranging from best actor (Dustin Johnson) to best short film (Jordan Spieth and Smylie Kaufman in a kayak). But we weren't the only golf entity to connect stretch the relationship between Sunday's Academy Awards and the PGA Tour.

Skratch TV put together an Oscars parody video involving tour stars making "cameos" in famous movies. And it's fantastic. Check it out:

Our favorites? Phil Mickelson taking a fighter jet for a spin in Top Gun, Tiger Woods staring at a computer screen in The Matrix, and Matt Kuchar doing "the twist" in Pulp Fiction. You can never get too much of Matt Kuchar dancing.

We're just surprised they didn't drop any tour pros into La La Land. You know, like K.J. Choi:

Well, there's always next year.

RELATED: And the 2017 golf Oscar goes to. . .

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopA deadly wildlife encounter, golf's dream girl …
    The LoopThis video of Phil Mickelson cutting off Tiger Wood…
    The LoopJon Rahm-mania hits the PGA Tour, the best part of …