In the past 12 months, Johnson has won four times, including capturing his first major at the U.S. Open and moving to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking. In 23 starts during that stretch, DJ had 12 top-five finishes and 16 top 10s. In other words, this was more of a lock than when Daniel Day Lewis won an actual Oscar for “Lincoln.”
Oscars

And the 2017 golf Oscar goes to...

What if golf handed out movie-themed awards? In honor of this weekend's Academy Awards, here are the winners of the 2017 Golf Oscars.

