Super teams of Jason Day/Rickie Fowler and Justin Rose/Henrik Stenson listed as Zurich Classic co-favorites

In what shouldn't come as much of a surprise, the two marquee teams at this week's Zurich Classic have also been made the betting favorites. On Monday afternoon, Las Vegas Westgate Superbook revealed its lines for this week's PGA Tour event and the pairings of Jason Day/Rickie Fowler and Justin Rose/Henrik Stenson are at the top of the list at 6-to-1 odds.

Team Jordan Spieth/Ryan Palmer (10/1) is next, followed by Daniel Berger/Thomas Pieters (12/1), Branden Grace/Louis Oosthuizen (15/1), and J.B. Holmes/Bubba Watson (15/1).

A pair of former Alabama teammates, Justin Thomas and Bud Cauley are next at 20/1, while Kevin Chappell, coming off his breakthrough win at the Valero Texas Open, and Gary Woodland are 25/1. That's the same figure given to the Japanese pairing of Hideki Matsuyama and Hideto Tanihara.

Perhaps the most interesting betting line at TPC Louisiana belongs to the Koepka brothers. Brooks has turned things around after a rough start to 2017 with a T-11 at the Masters and a runner-up to Chappell at the Valero Texas Open. He's playing with younger brother Chase, who is currently on the Challenge Tour in Europe and needed an exemption into this event. They're listed at a pretty respectable 60/1, the same as Steve Stricker/Jerry Kelly, Graham DeLaet/David Hearn, and Jason Dufner/Patton Kizzire.

Recent RBC Heritage winner Wesley Bryan and Ryan Blaum are 80/1.

There are 80 two-man teams in the field and the format is alternate shot for the rounds 1 and 3 and best ball for rounds 2 and 4. This will be the first official team event on the PGA Tour since the 1981 Walt Disney Classic.

Looking for a value bet? How about the squad of Stricker and Kelly, who finished second at the Franklin Templeton Shootout in December and who are coming off a T-8 together in the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf last week. Even with a combined age of 100, betting them at 60/1 seems pretty decent. Respect your elders, right?

