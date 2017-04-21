The field for the Zurich Classic is set; see which PGA Tour pros are teaming up

The field for next week's Zurich Classic is set. Why is this a big deal? Because the tournament will feature a two-man team format for the first time.
No Official World Golf Ranking points will be available, but the winning squad will split more than $2 million and 800 FedEx Cup points. And the opportunity to partner with someone else has excitement surrounding the event at an all-time high -- and led to the creation of some high-powered pairings.
From the day the format change was announced, we knew about Jason Day-Rickie Fowler and Justin Rose-Henrik Stenson teams. Jordan Spieth and Ryan Palmer committed to the field last week, but now the full field of 80 tandems is set (One spot is being left open pending the results of this week's Valero Texas Open). Here's a look at the list, courtesy of the New Orleans Advocate:
Tyrrell Hatton/Jamie Donaldson
Trey Mullinax/Bobby Wyatt
Jason Day/Rickie Fowler
Jason Dufner/Patton Kizzire
Justin Rose/Henrik Stenson
Jordan Spieth/Ryan Palmer
Jimmy Walker/Sean O'Hair
Bubba Watson/J.B. Holmes
Billy Horschel/Matt Every
Russell Knox/Kevin Streelman
Hideki Matsuyama/Hideto Tanihara
Patrick Reed/Patrick Cantlay
David Lingmerth/Danny Lee
William McGirt/Robert Garrigus
Daniel Berger/Thomas Pieters
Steven Bowditch/Boo Weekley
Keegan Bradley/Brendan Steele
Wesley Bryan/Ryan Blaum
Alex Cejka/Soren Kjeldsen
Tony Finau/Daniel Summerhays
Fabian Gomez/Jhonattan Vegas
Branden Grace/Louis Oosthuizen
Cody Gribble/Jim Herman
Russell Henley/Blayne Barber
J.J. Henry/Tom Hoge
Charley Hoffman/Nick Watney
Mackenzie Hughes/Nick Taylor
Smylie Kaufman/Harold Varner
Si Woo Kim/Sung Kang
Chris Kirk/Brendon Todd
Kevin Kisner/Scott Brown
Brooks Koepka/Chase Koepka
Peter Malnati/Mark Wilson
Ben Martin/Ben Crane
Troy Merritt/Robert Streb
Rod Pampling/John Senden
Steve Stricker/Jerry Kelly
Brian Stuard/Chris Stroud
Hudson Swafford/Harris English
Vaughn Taylor/Andres Gonzales
Justin Thomas/Bud Cauley
Geoff Ogilvy/Ian Poulter
Carl Pettersson/Jason Bohn
Kyle Ramey/Phil Schmitt
Seung-Yul Noh/Byeong Hun An
Kevin Chappell/Gary Woodland
Roberto Castro/Scott Stallings
Jamie Lovemark/Luke Donald
Brian Harman/Johnson Wagner
David Hearn/Graham DeLaet
Kyle Reifers/Andrew Johnston
Ricky Barnes/Matt Jones
Patrick Rodgers/Cameron Tringale
Chez Reavie/Lucas Glover
Freddie Jacobson/Willy Wilcox
K.J. Choi/Charlie Wi
Spencer Levin/Rocco Mediate
Tyrone Van Aswegen/Retief Goosen
Derek Fathauer/Sam Saunders
Jonas Blixt/Cameron Smith
Zac Blair/C.T. Pan
Andrew Loupe/John Peterson
Mark Hubbard/Jonathan Randolph
Kyle Stanley/Ryan Ruffels
Michael Kim/Brandon Hagy
Shawn Stefani/John Rollins
Ken Duke/Chad Collins
Steve Marino/Will MacKenzie
Morgan Hoffmann/Camilo Villegas
Grayson Murray/Cameron Percy
Kelly Kraft/Kevin Tway
Ollie Schniederjans/Richy Werenski
J.J. Spaun/Ryan Brehm
Dominic Bozzelli/J.T. Poston
Michael Thompson/Tim Wilkinson
Whee Kim/Greg Owen
Bryson DeChambeau/Rory Sabbatini
Martin Flores/Gonzalo Fdez-Castano
Seamus Power/Steven Alker
The top 35 teams and ties will make the weekend. Alternate shot will be used in the first and third rounds, while best ball will be used in the second and fourth rounds, as well as for a sudden-death playoff if necessary. This is the first official PGA Tour event to use a team format since the 1981 Walt Disney Classic.