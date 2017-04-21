The field for the Zurich Classic is set; see which PGA Tour pros are teaming up

The field for next week's Zurich Classic is set. Why is this a big deal? Because the tournament will feature a two-man team format for the first time.

No Official World Golf Ranking points will be available, but the winning squad will split more than $2 million and 800 FedEx Cup points. And the opportunity to partner with someone else has excitement surrounding the event at an all-time high -- and led to the creation of some high-powered pairings.

From the day the format change was announced, we knew about Jason Day-Rickie Fowler and Justin Rose-Henrik Stenson teams. Jordan Spieth and Ryan Palmer committed to the field last week, but now the full field of 80 tandems is set (One spot is being left open pending the results of this week's Valero Texas Open). Here's a look at the list, courtesy of the New Orleans Advocate:

Tyrrell Hatton/Jamie Donaldson

Trey Mullinax/Bobby Wyatt

Jason Day/Rickie Fowler

Jason Dufner/Patton Kizzire

Justin Rose/Henrik Stenson

Jordan Spieth/Ryan Palmer

Jimmy Walker/Sean O'Hair

Bubba Watson/J.B. Holmes

Billy Horschel/Matt Every

Russell Knox/Kevin Streelman

Hideki Matsuyama/Hideto Tanihara

Patrick Reed/Patrick Cantlay

David Lingmerth/Danny Lee

William McGirt/Robert Garrigus

Daniel Berger/Thomas Pieters

Steven Bowditch/Boo Weekley

Keegan Bradley/Brendan Steele

Wesley Bryan/Ryan Blaum

Alex Cejka/Soren Kjeldsen

Tony Finau/Daniel Summerhays

Fabian Gomez/Jhonattan Vegas

Branden Grace/Louis Oosthuizen

Cody Gribble/Jim Herman

Russell Henley/Blayne Barber

J.J. Henry/Tom Hoge

Charley Hoffman/Nick Watney

Mackenzie Hughes/Nick Taylor

Smylie Kaufman/Harold Varner

Si Woo Kim/Sung Kang

Chris Kirk/Brendon Todd

Kevin Kisner/Scott Brown

Brooks Koepka/Chase Koepka

Peter Malnati/Mark Wilson

Ben Martin/Ben Crane

Troy Merritt/Robert Streb

Rod Pampling/John Senden

Steve Stricker/Jerry Kelly

Brian Stuard/Chris Stroud

Hudson Swafford/Harris English

Vaughn Taylor/Andres Gonzales

Justin Thomas/Bud Cauley

Geoff Ogilvy/Ian Poulter

Carl Pettersson/Jason Bohn

Kyle Ramey/Phil Schmitt

Seung-Yul Noh/Byeong Hun An

Kevin Chappell/Gary Woodland

Roberto Castro/Scott Stallings

Jamie Lovemark/Luke Donald

Brian Harman/Johnson Wagner

David Hearn/Graham DeLaet

Kyle Reifers/Andrew Johnston

Ricky Barnes/Matt Jones

Patrick Rodgers/Cameron Tringale

Chez Reavie/Lucas Glover

Freddie Jacobson/Willy Wilcox

K.J. Choi/Charlie Wi

Spencer Levin/Rocco Mediate

Tyrone Van Aswegen/Retief Goosen

Derek Fathauer/Sam Saunders

Jonas Blixt/Cameron Smith

Zac Blair/C.T. Pan

Andrew Loupe/John Peterson

Mark Hubbard/Jonathan Randolph

Kyle Stanley/Ryan Ruffels

Michael Kim/Brandon Hagy

Shawn Stefani/John Rollins

Ken Duke/Chad Collins

Steve Marino/Will MacKenzie

Morgan Hoffmann/Camilo Villegas

Grayson Murray/Cameron Percy

Kelly Kraft/Kevin Tway

Ollie Schniederjans/Richy Werenski

J.J. Spaun/Ryan Brehm

Dominic Bozzelli/J.T. Poston

Michael Thompson/Tim Wilkinson

Whee Kim/Greg Owen

Bryson DeChambeau/Rory Sabbatini

Martin Flores/Gonzalo Fdez-Castano

Seamus Power/Steven Alker

The top 35 teams and ties will make the weekend. Alternate shot will be used in the first and third rounds, while best ball will be used in the second and fourth rounds, as well as for a sudden-death playoff if necessary. This is the first official PGA Tour event to use a team format since the 1981 Walt Disney Classic.

