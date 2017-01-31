Someone combined chipping with cornhole -- and it looks awesome

We interrupt your Tuesday for a very important PSA: There's a new game called "Chippo." And it looks awesome.

What is Chippo? According to the company's informative video, it's "The glorious love child of golf and cornhole." We couldn't have said it any better.

More details can be found on Chippo's Kickstarter page, which also happens to be one of the funniest Kickstarter pages we've ever seen. If you've ever played cornhole, the popular tailgating/backyard/beach game, you probably get the gist of how the game is played. But there are a couple of twists.

Chippo -- not sure why it's not called Chiphole, but smarter people than us probably made that decision -- has three holes on each board instead of one. Chipping a ball into the big one, earns you three points and knocking a ball into one of the smaller two holes at the top of the board, nets you five points. Just hitting the board anywhere earns you a point.

Another twist? Not only is bouncing a ball onto the board allowed, but it's encouraged. If you can hit any of the targets by bouncing your ball off a chipping mat, you double your total points for that shot. So bouncing a shot into one of the top two holes earns you 10 points. Sounds difficult, but it also sounds like a real dagger to deliver to your opponent.

Like in cornhole, the idea is to play in teams of two and to stand next to one of your opponents on one side of the playing field. You and your opponents take three shots each, which constitutes one hole. That makes it easy to play match play, although the USGA isn't going to come after you if you want to use a different format.

Since Chippo, started by Brendan McAuley and Matt Moss, is still in the Kickstarter phase, playing sets are not immediately available. However, the company estimates it will be able to ship product sometime in April. That might be reason enough to host a Masters party this year.

