Smylie Kaufman visits the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans, shows off some serious range

Smylie Kaufman's Twitter bio lists him as a "retired point guard." But that doesn't mean the former star at Vestavia Hills (Ala.) High School still doesn't possess some serious skills.

In New Orleans for this week's Zurich Classic, Kaufman visited the practice facility of the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday. And while Smylie's favorite NBA squad didn't make the playoffs, it did share this video of the PGA Tour winner swishing a half-court shot. Check it out:

To which Kaufman, who helped his basketball team win the Alabama 6A state championship in 2009, had this tremendous response:

Maybe next season.

Funny enough, Kaufman's partner this week in the tour's first team event since 1981 is Harold Varner III, who went viral last year with a long jumper of his own. During the Safeway Open pro-am, Varner took down two-time reigning NBA MVP Stephen Curry in a shooting contest:

Kaufman and Varner are 80-to-1 long shots to win the Zurich Classic. But if a game of H-O-R-S-E happens to break out at TPC Louisiana, we know who we're betting on.

