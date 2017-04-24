Sign of the apocalypse: Jack Nicklaus wins skins event with...Kid Rock

170424-pebble-beach-baby-th.png
RIDGEDALE, MO - APRIL 23: Jack Nicklaus and Kid Rock talk following the Legends of Golf Skins Shooutout during the PGA TOUR Champions Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge at Top of the Rock on April 23, 2017 in Ridgedale, Missouri. (Photo by Ryan Young/PGA TOUR)
These are certainly weird times in golf. The sport's best player missed the biggest tournament because of a staircase incident. Sergio Garcia is a major winner. Tiger Woods has produced more books than made cuts in the past two years. And a U.S. Open venue will double as the President of the United States' summer home. All signs of the apocalypse, indeed.

Further evidence the end is near: Jack Nicklaus won a skins tournament this weekend...with Kid Rock.

Nicklaus, golf's undisputed G.O.A.T., teamed with the singer to defeat Gary Player and Lee Trevino -- you read that correctly -- to capture the Skins Shootout at the Bass Pro Legends of Golf tournament at Big Cedar Lodge. According to Pat Imig of KSDK, the 46-year-old Rock hit eight of nine greens to lead the team to victory.

“He hit the ball great," said Nicklaus. "He told me he's a member down there at Bear's Club and I've never played with him before and he said he started practicing last week."

Hey Zurich Classic, here's a blank check. Do what you got to do to ensure the Nicklaus-Rock team is in this week's field.

