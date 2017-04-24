Sign of the apocalypse: Jack Nicklaus wins skins event with...Kid Rock

These are certainly weird times in golf. The sport's best player missed the biggest tournament because of a staircase incident. Sergio Garcia is a major winner. Tiger Woods has produced more books than made cuts in the past two years. And a U.S. Open venue will double as the President of the United States' summer home. All signs of the apocalypse, indeed.

Further evidence the end is near: Jack Nicklaus won a skins tournament this weekend...with Kid Rock.

Nicklaus, golf's undisputed G.O.A.T., teamed with the singer to defeat Gary Player and Lee Trevino -- you read that correctly -- to capture the Skins Shootout at the Bass Pro Legends of Golf tournament at Big Cedar Lodge. According to Pat Imig of KSDK, the 46-year-old Rock hit eight of nine greens to lead the team to victory.

“He hit the ball great," said Nicklaus. "He told me he's a member down there at Bear's Club and I've never played with him before and he said he started practicing last week."

Hey Zurich Classic, here's a blank check. Do what you got to do to ensure the Nicklaus-Rock team is in this week's field.

