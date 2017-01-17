President Obama's golf controversy causes mayor to quit club, who tells members to "Stay woke"

20170117-week-in-instagrams.jpg
Last week a report surfaced involving a country club possibly denying President Barack Obama membership due to his recent stances and policies towards Israel. The story has taken another turn, as the local mayor and member of the club has quit over the controversy.

According to the Washington Post, Somerset mayor Jeffrey Slavin, a lifelong member of Woodmont Country Club, dropped out on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Salvin sent an email to the club, which was obtained by the Post:

“I can no longer belong to a community: Where Intolerance is accepted, Where History is forgotten, Where Freedom of Speech is denied, And where the nation’s first black president is disrespected."

Salvin ended his letter with a quote from the civil rights anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and then the words “Stay Woke.”

Woodmont was founded in 1913 by the Jewish community in response to struggles to join other clubs in the area. The Obama family plans on living around the D.C. area after leaving office, making Woodmont -- ranked in the Golf Digest Best of State rankings -- an ideal golf destination.

