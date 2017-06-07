The Best Golf Courses in Maryland

(1) Congressional C.C. (Blue) (18th hole pictured above), Bethesda • (2) Baltimore C.C. (East), Lutherville (3) Caves Valley G.C., Owings Mill ≈ (4) Bulle Rock, Havre De Grace ^ (5) Congressional C.C. (Gold), Bethesda (7) Four Streams, Beallsville (8) Burning Tree Club, Bethesda (6) Columbia C.C., Chevy Chase (9) Chevy Chase Club (New) Whiskey Creek G.C., Ijamsville

KEY TO SYMBOLS

(2015-'16 ranking in parentheses)

• America's 100 Greatest Course

≈ America's Second 100 Greatest

^ America's 100 Greatest Public Course

★ Other public-access course

Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.

America's 100 Greatest & America's Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 45 evaluations accumulated within 8 years, 100 Greatest Public 25 evaluations and Best in State 10 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.