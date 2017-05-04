Prepare to be mesmerized by this two-handed, two-clubbed trick shot

170504-harapro-golf-school.png
It's easy to grow a bit numb to golf trick shots with so many incredible ones out there, but every so often we see one that makes our jaw drop. Such is the case with what one man at something called the Harapro Golf School has done by utilizing two golf clubs and two golf balls. It's a mesmerizing trick that will leave you watching it over and over again. Check it out:

Loading

View on Instagram

We have no clue what that caption says (other than the English hashtags), but that takes some serious hand-eye coordination. And timing. Notice how he clips the forward ball with his left-arm swing just a split-second before the right-handed swing hits the other ball. And the contact looks pure on both.

RELATED: You have to see this bowling alley trick shot to believe it

Actually, there are a lot of cool trick-shot videos on this feed. Our hero from the first video returns for a left-handed shot in a team trick:

Loading

View on Instagram

And here he is holing a juggling chip shot:

Loading

View on Instagram

Whatever this guy charges for lessons, it's not enough.

RELATED: This might be the best unintentional trick shot ever

