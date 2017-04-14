This might be the best unintentional trick shot ever

From boats to bowling alleys, it seems like just about every golf trick shot has been tried. But this video could start a whole new category: Unintentional trick shots.

In the clip (Thanks to our friends at Pinehurst for bringing it to our attention), a guy is in the middle of his swing when a friend tries to mess with him by tossing a golf ball into his space. The ball he was originally trying to hit gets knocked out of the way, but the guy crushes the tossed ball instead.

With so much happening so quickly, it's a good thing there's also a slow-motion version. Anyway, check it out:

Did he mean to do that? No way. But that makes it even better.

RELATED: You have to see this bowling alley trick shot to (maybe) believe it

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS