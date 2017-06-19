Hot Deals3 hours ago

Play Stadium Course at PGA West for only $50 Tuesday, though there's a catch: It'll be 122 degrees

The summer months in California’s Coachella Valley offer great deals on golf, provided you don’t mind a little warm weather.

For instance, these tee times offered through GolfNow for Tuesday at the Stadium Course at PGA West in La Quinta, host course of the PGA Tour’s CareerBuilder Challenge, 47th on Golf Digest’s ranking of America’s 100 Greatest Public Courses. A bargain at $50.

Or not.

Did we say warm weather? OK, scalding weather. Here’s the forecast for Tuesday.

Yes, 122 degrees. A heatwave is moving through Southern California. For instance, the forecast for Tuesday in Needles, Calif., on the Arizona border, calls for a high of 126 degrees. But not to worry. It's expected to cool down to 125 on Wednesday. Even Furnace Creek, Calif., in Death Valley, is expected to be cooler -- 124 on Tuesday and 122 on Wednesday. Furnace Creek has a golf course, incidentally, and it's open for play.

But back to the Stadium Course at PGA West. For those so inclined to play, by which we mean no one (hopefully), you don't have to count heat strokes.

