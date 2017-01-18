Phil Mickelson to make 2017 debut this week at CareerBuilder Challenge

Although Phil Mickelson cautioned that playing this week at the CareerBuilder Challenge was going to be a "last-minute decision," many assumed the five-time major winner would be watching from the sidelines. Mickelson had undergone two hernia surgeries this offseason, and with off-the-course duties as tournament ambassador this week, the setting didn't seem conducive for a comeback.

Yet, after a successful practice round, the 46-year-old is ready to make his 2017 debut in La Quinta.

“I feel good and I want to play," Mickelson told the PGA Tour's media staff. "I don’t know where my game is, but I figure the only way to find out is to play.”

Mickelson is scheduled to play with two-time tournament winner Bill Haas on Thursday at 11:40 a.m. EST at La Quinta C.C. Assuming all goes well this week, Mickelson is also expected to play at next week’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

