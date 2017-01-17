CareerBuilder Challenge TV schedule and tee times

The PGA Tour returns to the continental U.S. this week with the CareerBuilder Challenge in Palm Desert and La Quinta, California. The event kicks off the tour's West Coast swing. The tournament uses a three-site rotation consisting of Pete Dye's PGA West Stadium Course, PGA West’s Nicklaus Tournament course and La Quinta Country Club in the first three rounds, with the Stadium serving as the main stage on Sunday. There is a pro-am component to the first three days of the event. Arnold Palmer has a tournament-record five wins in the event, with Jason Dufner serving as defending champion. Also new for 2017: Phil Mickelson, who takes over for former President Bill Clinton as tournament ambassador.

TV Schedule

The CareerBuilder Challenge will be televised all four days on the Golf Channel, starting at 3 PM EST and running to 7 PM.

Tee Times

Thursday tee times:

Pinterest AP

PGA West (TPC Stadium)

No. 1 Tee

8:30 AM: Jonas Blixt, Will MacKenzie

8:40 AM: Jason Bohn, Lucas Glover

8:50 AM: Xander Schauffele, Brandon Stone

9:00 AM: Shawn Stefani, Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano

9:10 AM: Scott Piercy, Chris Kirk

9:20 AM: J.T. Poston, Sebastian Munoz

9:30 AM: D.J. Trahan, Zac Blair

9:40 AM: Charles Howell III, Carl Pettersson

9:50 AM: Joel Dahmen, Henrik Norlander

10:00 AM: Kevin Na, Boo Weekley

10:10 AM: Webb Simpson, Smylie Kaufman

10:20 AM: Sean O’Hair, Kevin Streelman

10:30 AM: Bobby Wyatt, J.J. Spaun

Pinterest Getty Images

No. 10 Tee

8:30 AM: Derek Fathauer, Blayne Barber

8:40 AM: Nick Taylor, Matt Every

8:50 AM: Ryan Brehm, Ryan Armour

9:00 AM: Mark Hubbard, Graham DeLaet

9:10 AM: Ben Crane, Scott Stallings

9:20 AM: Zack Sucher, Brian Campbell

9:30 AM: Steve Marino, Tim Wilkinson

9:40 AM: Aaron Baddeley, Ben Martin

9:50 AM: Dominic Bozzelli, Julian Etulain

10:00 AM: John Huh, D.A. Points

10:10 AM: Fabian Gomez, Danny Lee

10:20 AM: Mark Brooks, Bob Estes

10:30 AM: Richy Werenski, Chris Evans

Pinterest Getty Images

PGA West (Nicklaus Tournament)

No. 1 Tee

8:30 AM: Adam Hadwin, Colt Knost

8:40 AM: John Senden, Russell Henley

8:50 AM: Nicholas Lindheim, Kenny Pigman

9:00 AM: Tag Ridings, Spencer Levin

9:10 AM: Vaughn Taylor, Chad Campbell

9:20 AM: Steven Alker, Brandon Hagy

9:30 AM: David Hearn, Chad Collins

9:40 AM: Alex Cejka, Brian Stuard

9:50 AM: Andrew Loupe, Cameron Percy

10:00 AM: Robert Garrigus, Martin Laird

10:10 AM: Steven Bowditch, David Lingmerth

10:20 AM: Brett Stegmaier, John Peterson

10:30 AM: Rick Lamb, Miguel Angel Carballo

Pinterest Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images

No. 10 Tee

8:30 AM: Cameron Tringale, Kyle Reifers

8:40 AM: Keegan Bradley, Emiliano Grillo

8:50 AM: Bryson DeChambeau, Andres Gonzales

9:00 AM: Patton Kizzire, Johnson Wagner

9:10 AM: Kevin Kisner, William McGirt

9:20 AM: Jonathan Randolph, Trey Mullinax

9:30 AM: Anirban Lahiri, Luke List

9:40 AM: Angel Cabrera, Geoff Ogilvy

9:50 AM: Max Homa, Grayson Murray

10:00 AM: Brian Harman, Bud Cauley

10:10 AM: Jhonattan Vegas, Nick Watney

10:20 AM: Chez Reavie, Francesco Molinari

10:30 AM: Whee Kim, Seamus Power

Pinterest Todd Warshaw/Getty Images

La Quinta Country Club

No. 1 Tee

8:30 AM: Harold Varner III, Jerry Kelly

8:40 AM: Phil Mickelson, Bill Haas

8:50 AM: Sam Saunders, Ollie Schniederjans

9:00 AM: Camilo Villegas, Ryo Ishikawa

9:10 AM: Jason Dufner, Paul Casey

9:20 AM: Wesley Bryan, Aaron Wise

9:30 AM: Hudson Swafford, Daniel Summerhays

9:40 AM: Brendan Steele, Charley Hoffman

9:50 AM: Michael Kim, Martin Flores

10:00 AM: Jon Rahm, Jamie Lovemark

10:10 AM: Zach Johnson, Patrick Reed

10:20 AM: Ricky Barnes, Soren Kjeldsen

10:30 AM: Cameron Smith, Kevin Tway

Pinterest Getty Images

No. 10 Tee

8:30 AM: Charlie Beljan, Ken Duke

8:40 AM: Rory Sabbatini, Hunter Mahan

8:50 AM: Cheng Tsung Pan, Kelly Kraft

9:00 AM: Mark Wilson, John Cook

9:10 AM: Troy Merritt, J.J. Henry

9:20 AM: Mark Anderson, Brett Drewitt

9:30 AM: Michael Thompson, Scott Brown

9:40 AM: Peter Malnati, Brian Gay

9:50 AM: Tyrone Van Aswegen, Sung Kang

10:00 AM: Bryce Molder, Roberto Castro

10:10 AM: Stewart Cink, Ryan Palmer

10:20 AM: Jon Curran, Seung-Yul Noh

10:30 AM: Ryan Blaum, Brad Fritsch

