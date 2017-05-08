Must Reads
The clubhouse seen in the sunshine on a practice day for the 2013 British Open Golf Championship at Muirfield Golf Course in Gullane, eastern Scotland on July 14, 2013 ahead of the 142nd Open Championship which begins on July 18. It will be the 16th time the East Lothian course has held the championship, Ernie Els will defend the trophy he won at Royal Lytham last year, while Tiger Woods will look to win his 15th major title. AFP PHOTO / PAUL ELLIS (Photo credit should read PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

'Gentlemen Only, Ladies Forbidden'

TPC-Sawgrass-Players-Stadium-par-4-12th.jpg

Your Guide to the Changes at TPC Sawgrass

QUITO, ECUADOR - SEPTEMBER 18: Nate Lashley of the U.S. final 18th hole during the final round of the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Copa Diners Club International at Quito Golf and Tennis Club on September 18, 2016 in Quito, Ecuador. (Photo by Enrique Berardi/PGA TOUR)

Nate Lashley, who lost his parents and girlfriend in plane accident, is close to earning his tour card

Maxfli balls4 hours ago

Maxfli U/Fli Soft, U/Fli Speed balls offer choices without giving up greenside spin

U/Fli Soft focuses on feel, U/Fli Speed focuses on distance but both offer high-spin urethane cover with versatile dual-core construction
By
HyperFocal: 0
Vince NoeHyperFocal: 0

The Maxfli U/Fli Soft and U/Fli Speed balls seem to offer the choice between two of the more common options when choosing a golf ball: Soft feel or distance. What they hope to not compromise on is the one thing all golfers can benefit from: greenside spin.

The two balls, part of the Dick’s Sporting Goods-owned Maxfli line, are the latest in an increasing number of tour-style, urethane-covered balls at a $35-and-under price point. They join the likes of Srixon’s Q-Star Tour and TaylorMade’s Project (a) from major players, as well as a growing collection of smaller and sometimes direct-to-consumer offerings like the Snell My Tour Ball, the Vice Pro Soft and the on-again/off-again Kirkland Signature ball from Costco. All of these balls fall below the typical “tour ball” prices of $40-$48 a dozen.

The key with all of these golf balls is the urethane cover, which is designed to provide more spin on short shots around the green. Rarely does a ball played in professional golf not feature the multilayer urethane construction these less expensive models are touting.

“We would be naive to say we’re not cognizant of what’s going on in the marketplace,” said Dave Michaels, senior product manager for golf equipment product development at Dick’s Sporting Goods. “But we look at the marketplace and say how can we capitalize on an opportunity that might be out there.”

Both U/Fli balls offer a dual-core construction, a complex construction which Maxfli’s Michaels says is a performance game-changer. Several balls on the market offer a dual-core construction, including the Titleist Pro V1x, Callaway Chrome Soft and Chrome Soft X and Srixon Z-Star XV, although these balls are offered at $40 a dozen or more.

“When you’re looking at it from an entire overall performance throughout the bag standpoint, being able to use the dual core helps not only with the driver for low spin characteristics but really helps a lot on long irons, too, and by changing out that mantle layer, you can also impact the spin characteristics,” he said. “It’s where you’re getting spin separation. It’s really kind of the cat’s meow in terms of construction.”

The goal with the two balls is to provide golfers with a more simplified choice, Michaels said. “We tried to make it really simple on the back of the box,” he said. “It’s a feel story or it’s a distance story.”

The Maxfli U/Fli Soft is aimed at players looking for a softer feel, and the company says it’s the softest “tour ball” it’s ever made. The four-piece, dual-core U/Fli Soft’s very low compression inner core (35) is surrounded by a firmer outer core and soft mantle layer underneath the urethane cover. The dual core is designed to combine for low spin and high rebound for more ball speed, while the soft, thicker mantle layer aims to increase mid-iron spin and launch.

Vince Noe

Also, a four-piece, dual-core construction, the Maxfli U/Fli Speed is designed to produce higher rebound—thanks to a firmer overall compression of 95—or ball speed of the two balls through a metal-infused dual core design that also aims to reduce spin on tee shots. A thinner mantle layer increases spin on middle iron shots for better control.

The Maxfli U/Fli Soft and U/Fli Speed balls are available only at Golf Galaxy, The Golfworks and Dick’s Sporting Goods ($35).

Trending Now
Golf Equipment

2017 Hot List : Best New Golf Ball

The Loop

TaylorMade's TP5 and TP5x balls re-energize the five-layer ball concept

Golf Equipment

Srixon's New Soft Feel Gets Softer, Selectively

The Loop

Callaway going soft on ball technology

The Loop

Tiger locks down first new equipment deal with Bridgestone B330-S golf ball

Related
Golf EquipmentSrixon's New Soft Feel Gets Softer, Selectively
Golf Equipment2017 Hot List : Best New Golf Ball
The LoopCallaway going soft on ball technology
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection