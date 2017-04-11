2017 Hot List: Best New Golf Balls
The 212 balls on sale at GolfGalaxy.com represent various constructions, feels and, of course, prices. But how do you decide what's best for you? A good place to start are the 38 balls on the 2017 Hot List. Then consider adopting the three-part Hot List testing process we used at Marriott's Grande Vista Resort in Orlando. (Blacking out the logos, like we did, is up to you.) On the following pages, we break down the market into three categories: Over $35, $26-$35, and $25 and Under. Now, go get your search started.
