The 212 balls on sale at GolfGalaxy.com represent various constructions, feels and, of course, prices. But how do you decide what&#39;s best for you? A good place to start are the 38 balls on the 2017 Hot List. Then consider adopting the three-part Hot List testing process we used at Marriott&#39;s Grande Vista Resort in Orlando. (Blacking out the logos, like we did, is up to you.) The middle-iron test: This shot offers clues to how the ball launches, how far it travels and at what angle it lands. The 30-to-50-yard test: If the shot you typically play from this distance is a chip-and-run, spin might be less important to you than feel. But if you want to hit a shot that checks and stops quickly, then a multilayer ball with a urethane cover is must. Around-the-green test: Good chips and pitches are crucial to scoring. The ball that helps you execute these shots the best should top your list. What about the driver? Think of it this way: At least 80 percent of your shots aren&#39;t tee shots. Solve short-game shots first. Then, if two balls are close, by all means opt for the longer and straighter one. On the following pages, we break down the market into three categories: Over $35, $26-$35, and $25 and Under. Now, go get your search started.

2017 Hot List: Best New Golf Balls

The 212 balls on sale at GolfGalaxy.com represent various constructions, feels and, of course, prices. But how do you decide what's best for you? A good place to start are the 38 balls on the 2017 Hot List. Then consider adopting the three-part Hot List testing process we used at Marriott's Grande Vista Resort in Orlando. (Blacking out the logos, like we did, is up to you.) On the following pages, we break down the market into three categories: Over $35, $26-$35, and $25 and Under. Now, go get your search started.

Related: 10 Golf Balls Sliced Open

By
Photos by