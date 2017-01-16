Justin Thomas' Masters odds make a huge jump as he climbs into the top 10 of the world ranking

HONOLULU, HI - JANUARY 15: Justin Thomas is introduced as he walks along the 18th hole during the final round of the Sony Open in Honolulu, Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2017 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
A week ago, we told you Justin Thomas was still a steal at 40-to-1 odds to win the Masters following his two wins in four starts to begin the PGA Tour's 2016-2017 season. Did you listen? We hope so, because the days of getting the rising superstar at that price are long gone now.

Following a seven-shot romp at the Sony Open -- Thomas' third win his his past five starts -- JT's Masters odds have dropped to 25/1, according to Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. Thomas also broke the tour's 72-hole-scoring record at Waialae and became the first player not named Tiger Woods to win three of his first five tournaments to start a season.

Thomas, who finished T-39 in his Masters debut last year, is also listed at 25/1 on Top Bet.

Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth are currently listed as the co-favorites at 8/1 by Westgate. McIlroy is seeking a first green jacket to complete the career Grand Slam. Spieth will be attempting to win a second one after a back-nine collapse last year kept him from winning back-to-back titles.

RELATED: A Vegas oddsmaker on how betting lines are set

Jason Day (9/1) and Dustin Johnson (10/1) round out golf's Big Four in terms of Masters odds. But should they start making room for Thomas? The 23-year-old has climbed from No. 22 in the Official World Golf Ranking to No. 8 since the start of the season.

His Masters odds have made an even bigger jump. Thomas opened as an 80-to-1 long shot before moving into the 50/1 range following his win at the CIMB Classic. When he won at Kapalua, he fell to 40/1 (although lower on other sites like Bovada, which listed him at 33/1). But now, he's officially one of the favorites, with odds higher than only those four players named above, Hideki Matsuyama (12/1), and a trio of Masters champs -- Adam Scott, Bubba Watson and Tiger Woods -- at 20/1.

The most surprising thing? Well, other than Tiger Woods being listed at 20/1? That Justin Thomas isn't even lower. Of course, he still has nearly three months to change that.

RELATED: Rory McIlroy has the best odds of winning a major in 2017

