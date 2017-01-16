Justin Thomas' Masters odds make a huge jump as he climbs into the top 10 of the world ranking

A week ago, we told you Justin Thomas was still a steal at 40-to-1 odds to win the Masters following his two wins in four starts to begin the PGA Tour's 2016-2017 season. Did you listen? We hope so, because the days of getting the rising superstar at that price are long gone now.

Following a seven-shot romp at the Sony Open -- Thomas' third win his his past five starts -- JT's Masters odds have dropped to 25/1, according to Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. Thomas also broke the tour's 72-hole-scoring record at Waialae and became the first player not named Tiger Woods to win three of his first five tournaments to start a season.

Thomas, who finished T-39 in his Masters debut last year, is also listed at 25/1 on Top Bet.

Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth are currently listed as the co-favorites at 8/1 by Westgate. McIlroy is seeking a first green jacket to complete the career Grand Slam. Spieth will be attempting to win a second one after a back-nine collapse last year kept him from winning back-to-back titles.

Jason Day (9/1) and Dustin Johnson (10/1) round out golf's Big Four in terms of Masters odds. But should they start making room for Thomas? The 23-year-old has climbed from No. 22 in the Official World Golf Ranking to No. 8 since the start of the season.

His Masters odds have made an even bigger jump. Thomas opened as an 80-to-1 long shot before moving into the 50/1 range following his win at the CIMB Classic. When he won at Kapalua, he fell to 40/1 (although lower on other sites like Bovada, which listed him at 33/1). But now, he's officially one of the favorites, with odds higher than only those four players named above, Hideki Matsuyama (12/1), and a trio of Masters champs -- Adam Scott, Bubba Watson and Tiger Woods -- at 20/1.

The most surprising thing? Well, other than Tiger Woods being listed at 20/1? That Justin Thomas isn't even lower. Of course, he still has nearly three months to change that.

