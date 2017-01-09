lydia-ko-cme-group-tour-championship-sunday.jpg
Lydia Ko launches golf fashion line, signs with Ecco

an hour ago
The Week In Instagrams

an hour ago
LAHAINA, HI - JANUARY 08: Justin Thomas of the United States walks to the 18th green during the final round of the SBS Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 8, 2017 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Justin Thomas' revised Masters odds are out -- and he's still a steal

3 hours ago
Justin Thomas looks poised to be one of golf's next superstars following his win at the SBS Tournament of Champions. The victory gives Thomas a third PGA Tour title at 23, and his second already in the young 2016-2017 season. Not surprisingly, Thomas' recent success has caused his Masters odds to plummet. Still, he seems like a bit of a betting steal for the year's first major championship.

On Monday, Westgate Las Vegas Superbook listed Thomas at 40/1 to win at Augusta National in April. That means his opening Masters odds (80/1) from August have been slashed in half, but he's nowhere near the price of the tournament favorites.

Jordan Spieth, who has a win and two runner-ups in three Masters appearances, is the current favorite at 8/1. He's followed by Rory McIlroy and Jason Day at 9/1 and Dustin Johnson at 10/1.

RELATED: Westgate's golf oddsmakers on how he sets the betting lines

Thomas finished T-39 in his Masters debut in 2016. Despite a relative lack of experience at Augusta National and no top 15s in six career major starts, his 40/1 odds seem high based on his recent form -- and when you compare them to some of the other players in the field.

You can't argue with him getting far less respect than those four favorites -- nor have much of an argument with Hideki Matsuyama (12/1), Adam Scott (20/1), Henrik Stenson (25/1), Justin Rose (25/1) or two-time Masters champ Bubba Watson (20/1) -- but after that, it gets questionable. Rickie Fowler at 25/1? Patrick Reed at 30/1? Tiger Woods at 20/1?!

And if you wanted to bet on a 40-to-1 shot to win the Masters, would you feel more comfortable right now with Thomas or Brooks Koepka? It's debatable, but we'd take the the hot hand.

JT's odds will likely shift as more money comes in on him or the next time he plays well. Considering he's teeing it up again in Hawaii this week at the Sony Open, if you want to bet him at this price, you should probably act fast.

RELATED: The clubs Justin Thomas used to win at Kapalua

