Trending
Mementos

Jordan Spieth's caddie is keeping that rake he tossed in that epic celebration

By
2 hours ago

Jordan Spieth's reaction to his winning bunker shot on Sunday at the Travelers Championship might have been even better than the shot itself. Well, rather the reaction by Spieth and his caddie, Michael Greller.

While Spieth's club toss got most of the attention, Greller's rake toss was even better. Factor in that the two happened simultaneously -- and of course, the ensuing (attempted) chest bump -- and this jumped right to the top of all-time golf celebrations.

You've probably seen Spieth's shot and reaction a bunch of times by now, but here's an angle that focuses on Greller's toss. In slow-mo, no less:

So good.

PGA Tour caddies often keep the flag from the 18th hole at tournaments won by their bosses, but Greller will bring back a special memento from TPC River Highlands. That rake.

Even better, Greller won't have to take it himself:

Good thing. That might have been tricky to get by TSA.

RELATED: Justin Thomas called Jordan Spieth's winning bunker shot

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Mementos

Jordan Spieth's caddie is keeping that rake he tossed in that epic celebration

2 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

It's always fun to goof on Lane Kiffin

3 hours ago
Predictions

Justin Thomas called Jordan Spieth's winning bunker shot, knows his buddy WAY too well

17 hours ago
Shot of the Year

Watch Jordan Spieth's amazing playoff bunker hole-out to win the Travelers Championship

17 hours ago
Hot Stuff

Bizarre clubhouse fire forces early end of a European women's golf tournament

a day ago
Well Played

Justin Thomas expertly takes apart Twitter troll

a day ago
PGA Tour

Rory McIlroy tried out FIVE putters before his third round, still putted terribly

June 25, 2017
Reviewing Our Options

Since we have to get off Earth soon, which of humanity's new planets will be best suited...

June 24, 2017
Awkward Goodbyes

The most forgettable final chapters in sports history

June 23, 2017
Not Flattering

Famed artist paints giant mural of Tiger Woods' mugshot

June 23, 2017
Acts of Kindness

Watch Rory McIlroy prove once again he's a good guy by making a fan's day at the...

June 22, 2017
Long Hitters

Meet Brandon Hagy, the man whose prodigious drives are wowing fellow PGA Tour pros

June 22, 2017
Screen Time

Hollywood's greatest leading men: A power ranking

June 22, 2017
You're Welcome

Since summer air travel is the worst anyway, let’s just agree to follow these ‘rules’

June 22, 2017
Because They Can

Where does Donald Trump driving on a green rank among all-time rich-guy DGAF moves?

June 22, 2017
Off-Course Style

Lee Westwood and his girlfriend go all out when dressing for the track

June 22, 2017
Trick-Shot Fail

The end of this trick-shot video qualifies as cruel and unusual punishment

June 22, 2017
Driving on the green?!

Donald Trump driving on the green with a golf cart is the most Donald Trump thing ever

June 22, 2017
Related
The LoopFantasy Golf Podcast: Is Bubba Watson a smart play …
The LoopJustin Thomas called Jordan Spieth's winning bu…
The LoopJordan Spieth's caddie visits Chambers Bay, may…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection