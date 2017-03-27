Jordan Spieth plays Masters practice round with Tom Brady

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 26: Dustin Johnson reacts after winning the final match of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play over Jon Rahm (not pictured) of Spain 1 up on the 18th hole at the Austin Country Club on March 26, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Darren Carroll/Getty Images)
an hour ago
170327-brady-spieth.png
Camo Collection.jpg
By

Jordan Spieth went home early from the WGC-Dell Match Play on Friday, but it looks like it wasn't a lost weekend for the two-time major champ.

On Monday morning, Tom Brady posted this photo with Spieth from Augusta National's 12th hole:

Brady seemed to be in great spirits despite not being able to beat Spieth on the course -- and missing the memo on wearing blue pants. It helps that this Under Armour-wearing crew got nice weather. Players in next week's tournament might not be so fortunate.

The iconic par 3, of course, is where Spieth's hopes of winning a second straight green jacket sank last year. Spieth insists he's moved on -- birdieing the hole twice during another trip to Augusta in December -- and if he needs advice from someone on getting over tough losses, Brady is the perfect sounding board. The New England Patriots QB lost heartbreaking Super Bowls to the Giants in 2008 and 2012, but recovered to win two more championships, including a historic comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in February.

This also isn't Brady's first time playing with a major champ at Augusta National. In March of 2015, Brady teed it up with Rory McIlroy.

The Masters already has the Par 3 jinx, but if Spieth doesn't win another green jacket this year, the Tom Brady curse could become a thing.

