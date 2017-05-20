Is this the greatest shot in mini-golf history? (Yes)

Off the big rock, off the smaller rocks, and into the cup. Is this the greatest shot in mini-golf history? With all due respect to Bubba Watson -- and his son -- yes.

We don't know who the person who pulled off this crazy hole-in-one, but thanks to our friends at Barstool Sports for sharing. Check it out. You won't be disappointed:

Loading View on Instagram

And if you or your friends have done better, please let us know. We can never have too many mini-golf highlights to go through.

