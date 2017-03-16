WEST PALM BEACH, FL - MARCH 13: Ernie Els of South Africa poses with the second place team led by their professional Jack Nicklaus of the United States during the Els for Autism pro-am at the Old Palm Golf Club Open on March 13, 2017 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
The G.O.A.T.

Jack Nicklaus shot SIX strokes better than his age this week

20 minutes ago
170316-arnold-palmer-vodka-th.png
The King

This cool Arnold Palmer collector's edition Ketel One bottle is now available

an hour ago
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 25: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates after holing a shot for eagle on the 16th hole during the final round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on September 25, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
St. Patrick's Day

In honor of St. Patrick's Day, here are the 5 best shots from Irish golfers

2 hours ago
Future Stars2 hours ago

Watch Bubba Watson's son make a crazy mini-golf hole-in-one

By

We've seen Bubba Watson pull off some pretty crazy shots. A hooked wedge at a certain course in Augusta, Ga., comes to mind. . . But it appears the apple doesn't fall far from the tree in his family.

The two-time Masters champ posted a video of his son Caleb making a mini-golf hole-in-one on Wednesday and let's just say Caleb took an, um, interesting route to the hole. Check it out:

Loading

View on Instagram

Also, check out Caleb's huge follow-through on the putt:

A follow-through that ends in a one-handed finish!

And regardless of whether Caleb meant to do that, he played it off like he did. Well done, kid.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez buys a mansion with a mini-golf course

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopThe SB2K16 crew reunites in Baker's Bay for the…
    The LoopWatch PGA Tour pro John Peterson's death-defyin…
    The LoopBubba Watson's half-court shot at the Orlando M…