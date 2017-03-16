Watch Bubba Watson's son make a crazy mini-golf hole-in-one

We've seen Bubba Watson pull off some pretty crazy shots. A hooked wedge at a certain course in Augusta, Ga., comes to mind. . . But it appears the apple doesn't fall far from the tree in his family.

The two-time Masters champ posted a video of his son Caleb making a mini-golf hole-in-one on Wednesday and let's just say Caleb took an, um, interesting route to the hole. Check it out:

Also, check out Caleb's huge follow-through on the putt:

A follow-through that ends in a one-handed finish!

And regardless of whether Caleb meant to do that, he played it off like he did. Well done, kid.

