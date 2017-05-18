Trick Shots

If golf ever brings back the stymie, this guy will be prepared

By
an hour ago

The rules of golf have been in the news a lot this year, but the stymie never seems to be a part of the conversation. And that's a shame because the stymie seems pretty awesome.

Long ago, golfers in match play didn't mark their balls, instead turning them into obstacles opponents had to go around -- or over -- to find the hole. As you might guess, it made for some interesting shots.

RELATED: Golf's nine most notable rules changes

The stymie has been officially outlawed worldwide since 1952, but if it ever comes back, this guy will be prepared. Check out this neat little trick shot:

Loading

View on Instagram

Imagine a Ryder Cup coming down to Patrick Reed having to hop Rory McIlroy's ball for the win? And you thought there was a lot of finger wagging at Hazeltine.

RELATED: This might be the greatest unintentional trick shot ever

(h/t Golf Gods)

