Happy Friday! Here’s "Big Beertha," a beer bong made in the shape of a golf club

People like to drink when they play golf. We get it, and we've even offered some guidelines for how to do it. What we didn't realize, though, was there was a demand for smuggling beer bongs onto the course.

But one company has cleverly addressed the situation. Introducing the "Big Beertha."

Yes, that's "BEERtha," with two "E"s. And yes, it's a beer bong in the shape of a driver.

Billed as "a gentleman's beer bong," the Big Beertha holds 12 ounces of a beverage of choice in its hollowed-out head. The product is currently in the Kickstarter phase, but you can pre-order one with a pledge of $39.

And if you need want more information, there are two promotional videos to watch. A pretty standard one:

And one that involves a party bus:

Expect to see this product available some time this summer. Just don't expect to ever see it on the USGA's list of conforming clubs.

RELATED: Someone combined chipping with cornhole -- and it looks awesome

(h/t BroBible)

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS