Fantasy Golf Podcast: Who will take advantage of Justin Thomas' week off in Palm Springs?

HONOLULU, HI - JANUARY 13: Bill Haas of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the ninth hole during the second round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 13, 2017 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Getty Images
HONOLULU, HI - JANUARY 13: Bill Haas of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the ninth hole during the second round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 13, 2017 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Another week, another win by Justin Thomas. This guy is pretty good, eh? Well, fortunately for the rest of the PGA Tour, JT is taking a break this week. That doesn’t mean we’re not in for some more record-breaking scores. No matter the name (now the CareerBuilder Challenge), the tour’s annual stop in Palm Springs is one of the biggest birdiefests of the year. There’s some unusually cool and wet conditions forecasted for the desert this week, but we’re still expecting a lot of red numbers. To discuss that, a new player in the daily fantasy sports space, and my obsession following of Bill Haas, here's our weekly fantasy golf podcast:

And if you're more old-school and would rather just read my normal weekly picks, here's who I'm taking on my PGA Tour Fantasy Golf team in Palm Springs:

Bill Haas: It’s not an exaggeration to call my Wake Forest classmate the GOAT in this event. Haas has won twice and is the tournament’s all-time leading money earner. The numbers get even crazier with him posting 39 straight rounds under par. In fact, in 54 career rounds, he’s shot over par ONCE! And that was a one-over 73. He also arrives at PGA West with four consecutive top 20s to start the season. OK, I think I’ve made my point that this pick isn’t solely based on the fact we’re both Demon Deacons. But yeah, go Deacs!

THE GRIND: Justin Thomas dominates and DJ/Paulina "Put A Ring On It"

Patrick Reed: Another guy with incredible numbers at PGA West. Well, one number, really, and that’s 63. As in the three consecutive 63s Reed shot here three years ago in setting the PGA Tour scoring record. Reed estimated he was playing at only 80 percent at the Sony Open due to being sick – and he still finished sixth. Expect a similar finish this week.

RELATED: Someone messed with Jordan Spieth's parking space at Kapalua

Charles Howell III: This guy hasn’t won in nearly a decade, but he just keeps racking up high finishes. He enters with four straight top 15s, including a T-8 at the Sony Open. And he has four top 15s in this event.

Ryan Palmer: A runner-up here in 2014, Palmer has four top tens in his past six trips to Palm Springs.

Bench: Jon Rahm and Jason Dufner, who won here last year thanks to this remarkable recovery shot.

RELATED: 13 PGA Tour sleepers to watch out for this season

And for those of you playing other fantasy golf formats:

Yahoo! lineup: Bill Haas, Charles Howell III, Jamie Lovemark, Ryan Palmer (Starters); Patrick Reed, William McGirt, Kevin Na, Jason Dufner (Bench).

Knockout/One-and-done pick: Bill Haas.

Sorry, couldn't resist.

And here's the podcast link again, if you want to hear Joel and I jabber:

