PGA Tour Shenanigans18 minutes ago

Someone messed with Jordan Spieth's parking space at Kapalua

As the defending champ, Jordan Spieth gets a prime parking spot at this week's SBS Championship. But it seems someone is having a bit of fun at the two-time major winner's expense.

Our man Dave Shedloski is on the scene in Kapalua and he tweeted the following photo of Spieth's parking spot on Tuesday:

The boys are back in town! The boys are back in town!

No one has taken credit for the prank yet, but we're going to assume Spieth's good friend Justin Thomas, who is also in the field at the first PGA Tour event of 2017, had something to do with it. Last year, Spieth had Thomas's car removed from the Phoenix Open parking lot after Thomas parked his car in Jordan's spot.

On the bright side for Jordan, this prank was a lot less stressful. And there are a lot worse nicknames to have.

